Six Flags Magic Mountain Scrapping Opening Day Attraction

According to a recent filing, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, will be demolishing one of its opening-day attractions.

Six Flags is one of the most recognized brands in the amusement industry, especially since it combined with Cedar Fair at the beginning of November. Now, guests can enjoy dozens of amusement parks across the country, from Great America to Great Adventure.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is one of the world’s best roller coaster theme parks. Magic Mountain is home to more coasters than any other amusement park, including X2, Twisted Colossus, New Revolution, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, Superman: Escape From Krypton, and Tatsu. And that’s not even half!

While the Southern California theme park is most recognized for its record-breaking thrill rides, it also stands as an essential location for the history of the amusement industry. The park originally opened in 1971 and has numerous opening-day attractions that are still open today.

Opening day attractions that are still operating today include the steel roller coaster Gold Rusher, the Magic Flyer, the Grand American Carousel, and the Magic Mover. However, after this year, one other opening day landmark will no longer call Magic Mountain its home.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Officially Tearing Down Original Attraction

According to a recent permit filing with Los Angeles County, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be officially demolishing the Golden Bear Theatre. Although it is not a type of ride, the Golden Bear Theatre still holds an integral part of Magic Mountain’s history.

Initially named the Showcase Theater, the space was sponsored by 7-Up, Dixie Cola, and Toyota. The space underwent two name changes: once to the Showcase Amphitheatre and again to the Golden Bear Theatre in 1993 to better match the new area theme, the High Sierra Territory.

For many decades, the theatre was home to multiple different kinds of performances, including iconic musical artists like Sonny and Cher, Berlin, and The Aquabats. However, the theatre’s popularity would dwindle, opening seasonally for Fright Fest and the occasional cheer competition.

While it is sad to see a piece of Six Flags’ history go, it’s just as exciting to anticipate what will take its place. Many roller coaster enthusiasts believe that a giga coaster could take its place, or even a drop coaster similar to Hangtime at Knott’s Berry Farm. That being said, only time will tell what Six Flags Magic Mountain’s next exciting innovation will be.

What attraction would you like to see take the Golden Bear Theatre’s place? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!