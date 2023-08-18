Guest Viciously Struck by Forbidden Item Aboard Intense Roller Coaster

A Guest recently shared their bizarre experience aboard a unique roller coaster after a forbidden item ricocheted off their head.

While theme parks and amusement parks across America are staples of family-friendly fun, welcoming millions of families every year, it would appear that unruly behavior and frustration are on the rise at the beloved locations.

Inside the Magic has reported on Guests engaging in violent brawls, shamelessly endangering others’ lives, blatantly breaking theme park rules, and even causing severe changes to theme park policies nationwide. And now, Guests who smuggled a restricted item into a popular amusement park are responsible for a recent incident.

Redditor u/pntless recently shared an incident they faced while visiting Kings Island — a popular theme park in Mason, Ohio — with their nephew as they “hit all of the coasters, most of them repeatedly” following their nephew’s newfound love for roller coasters. However, the day wasn’t all fun and games for the Redditor.

The Guest commented that while riding Orion, they were hit in the head with a vape — ironically, from the brand “Orion.” “It ricocheted off my head and landed in the empty seat next to me. I quickly grabbed it before it could take flight again and hit someone else.”

The user commented that they tried to inform a ride operator when they returned to the dispatch station but were told to “just throw it away.” “I wasn’t injured and didn’t want to ruin my nephew’s one day there, so I didn’t push the issue and I let it go, which I imagine probably happens a lot in these situations and is probably part of the reason KI doesn’t seem to care,” the parkgoer added.

Redditor u/pntless also took the chance to comment on the multiple times they’ve witnessed loose phones flying off high-speed roller coasters, adding, “King’s Island really doesn’t take loose articles seriously at all. Front row every time, I guess, and hope everyone else is safe.”

Kings Island strictly forbids vapes and other products containing nicotine. The Park’s policies state: “For the convenience of all our Guests, smoking of any kind, including vapor and e-cigarettes, is only permitted in the designated smoking areas outside the Park’s main entrance and Soak City Water Park’s entrance. Please refer to our map for the specific location. Smoking is not permitted inside Kings Island. Thank you for your cooperation.”

More on this unique roller coaster

Orion was exclusively designed for Kings Island by Switzerland-based company Bolliger & Mabillard, making the coaster unique worldwide. Bolliger & Mabillard also designed the Park’s popular Banshee and Diamondback roller coasters.

Kings Island describes Orion as follows:

Break the Scream Barrier

Thrill-seekers meet their match when they visit Kings Island to ride Orion®, one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of roller coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet. Named Best New Amusement Park Attraction for 2020 in the USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers’ Choice Travel Awards poll, the ride features the latest prototype vehicle developed by the Project X initiative. Scientists are in a race against time to develop technology capable of weaving transport vehicles through a coming meteor storm and traveling to a new planet within the Orion constellation. For the program to be successful, it needs volunteers to help with testing. Riders on Orion plummet down an exhilarating 300-foot first drop, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph on Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster. Kings Island recently announced an exciting expansion opening in 2024 at the Park, headlined by none other than Snoopy. The upcoming Camp Snoopy expansion will be home to the one-of-a-kind family coaster Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers.

Have you ever visited Kings Island in Mason, Ohio? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!