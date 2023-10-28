Theme Park Employee Sexually Harassed Following Viral Video

A viral TikTok video has led a theme park employee to being sexually harassed online. Entirely unacceptable.

Theme parks across America offer a thrilling escape into a world of imagination and excitement. From heart-pounding roller coasters to enchanting, themed lands, theme parks like Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld, Six Flags, and more promise unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures or family-friendly entertainment, theme parks are sure to deliver the perfect blend of fun and thrills. With rides and attractions, entertainment offerings, dining options, and even some character interactions, ther are the perfect destination to create lasting memories for all guests.

Unfortunately, theme parks across America and worldwide have faced a series of unfortunate incidents resulting in unpleasant experiences, severe injuries, and even tragic deaths.

Inside the Magic has reported on multiple brawls taking place on Disney property, guests putting others at risk by throwing dangerous objets from the top of a high-speed roller coaster, parkgoers shamelessly breaking theme park rules causing emeggency shutdowns, and going to extreme lengths to steal from popular amusement parks.

The growing problem of unruly guest behavior even triggered a wave of changes to the security guidelines of multiple amusement parks in the country, with many barring select guests from entering as a result of multiple incidents.

Sadly, this problem respects no borders, as a theme park employee is now being sexually harassed after being featured in a viral video in Mexico.

The video user @joebermudez2 posted on TikTok has gained the attention of nearly two million viewers and even local press outlets, as the theme park employee playing the role of Superman at Six Flags Mexico allegedly looked like Henry Cavil, who portrayed the superhero in multiple installments of Warner Bros. movies. The user captioned his video by saying “When you go to Six Flags for the attractions. The attraction:” referring to the employee.

Sadly, the “wave of compliments” local media reported on quickly turned into sexual harassment toward the theme park employee, with dozens of men and women commenting on the original video asking how they could “ride” that Superman attraction and making inappropriate comments towards the employee. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Six Flags employee has been put in a tight spot by guests’ inappropriate behavior. Inside the Magic reported on a drunk parent causing a scene at Six Flags New England, violently threatening employees after his daughter was turned away from a ride.

