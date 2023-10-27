Guests Cause Outrage After Taking Over Exclusive Disney Parade

A group of guests recently caused outrage at Disney after taking over an exclusive parade at the park. Is… Is that even allowed?

At 68 years young, Disneyland Resort remains a staple of family fun in America. Home to iconic rides and attractions, innovative new experiences, breathtaking immersive lands, unique entertainment offerings — despite multiple complications and rumors of cancellations — dining locations serving delicious treats, themed shops, and more, Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, welcomes millions of families, friends, couples, and Disney fans of all ages yearly.

Of course, the Southern California Disney Resort continues to push forward in creating magical new experiences for all guests, including the constant efforts to kick off a billion-dollar project to bring to life a third theme park in Anaheim!

And, being Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort has been the heart of the Disney100 celebrations, commemorating The Walt Disney Company’s 100 years of wonder across the company and Disney Parks worldwide, including Walt Disney World Resort.

And with the year coming to an end and the festivities upon us, Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District — the resort’s shopping and entertainment district — are decking the halls to celebrate Halloween and the holidays at the Southern California Disney Resort.

However, 2023 has been a year of… interesting events, to say the least, at Disney California Adventure during Oogie Boogie Bash nights — the park’s yearly Halloween event.

From a gross incident that brought the event’s exclusive parade, Frightfully Fun Parade, to a complete stop to a group of guests wearing a series of traumatizing costumes to the event, Disney villains, guests, and cast members have seen it all. Or have they?

Recently, a group of guests caused outrage at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure by wearing a series of flamboyant costumes to the parks. No, they were not provocative or inappropriate, as we recently saw a guest wear to Walt Disney World Resort’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but they were certainly not something you’d expect to see at Oogie Boogie Bash.

TikTok user @kennyyyyyaahh recently posted about the fruition of her and her friend’s hard work and creativity by sharing their outrageous and extremely creative costumes: the trash cans of different Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure lands. Sure, Disney Parks are flooded with “white trash,” but it’s not every day you see walking trash cans.

Kenia shared her excitement as she and her friends took over the Frightfully Fun Parade during their visit to Disney California Adventure for Oogie Boogie Bash. Of course, the guests didn’t entirely replace the parade, but Kenia mentioned that Disney cast members asked her and her friends if they wanted to walk the parade’s route as part of a “pre-parade” to show off their amazingly creative costumes and have some more fun during the event. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Safe to say our whole lifes were made when they asked us if we wanted to walk the parade route 😭 million thank yous to Derek Kelly and Kelly and EVERYONE from disney custodial YOU GUYS REALLY MADE MAGIC FOR ALL OF US #disney #disneyland #disneyparade #disneyhalloween #disneyperformer #oogieboogiebash #disneylandtrashcans #cosplay #disneycastmember #castmembercompliment #disneymagic

The user also shared a couple of videos at Disneyland Park, interacting with custodial cast members, and at Disney California Adventure, capturing the reaction of several Disney villains to their outrageous costumes, including Lotso at Pixar Pier, Cruella at Hollywood Land, and even Loki and OB from the Disney+ original series Loki at Avengers campus — home to several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It is essential to remember that guests 14 years and older may not wear costumes to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure unless they’re attending an official Disney event that allows the use of costumes and adhere to the costume guidelines set out by Disney.

However, guests 14 years of age and older can DisneyBound at the Parks, which is wearing a casual (or sometimes formal) outfit inspired by their favorite Disney characters. Regardless, a couple of guests went viral after causing a scene at Disneyland Park with their outfits earlier this year.

Disney’s costume guidelines state the following for guests ages 14 and older:

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are acceptable.

Acceptable accessories include: transparent wings, plastic Lightsabers, toy swords and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Masks of any kind may not be worn, except for medical purposes. Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from, the event, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards. While we encourage creativity, we also value safety and good judgment. The above costume guidelines apply throughout the duration of Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party and/or other costumed events. Please note: all rules, regulations and guidelines are subject to change without notice.

You can click here to learn more about Disneyland Resort’s costume guidelines and dress code rules.

