Popular Amusement Park Allegedly Scraps Multi-Million-Dollar Coaster, Drastic Changes Rumored

Following a recent amusement park emergency, Cedar Point officials have settled rumors of multi-million-dollar changes coming to the park.

Earlier this week, Cedar Point, an iconic amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, became the scene of a shocking emergency. Camels escaped their enclosure at the park, putting hundreds of families at risk. A witness claimed they “were almost trampled by two massive mammals.”

The shocking incident has since triggered demands for immediate federal action against the Ohio amusement park. You can read the formal complaint and learn about this polarizing demand by clicking here.

Unfortunately, Cedar Point has become a hot topic again, as rumors of imminent multi-million-dollar changes to the amusement park’s newest roller coaster have sparked mixed reactions online.

Related: Marvel Legend Tragically Passes Away Leaving the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Franchise Forever

User @FactsAboutParks recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), allegedly confirming that Cedar Point had decided to abandon its contract with the Italian roller coaster design and manufacturing company Zamperla after multiple delays in the opening of Top Thrill 2.

The post stated that the park’s newest thrill ride would be “awarded to SBF Visa” instead, pushing the roller coaster’s opening date to Summer 2027. You can see the post below:

BREAKING: Cedar Point have announced that after high tensions with Zamperla, the Top Thrill 2 contract will instead be awarded to SBF Visa. The opening date is now estimated to be Summer 2027.

BREAKING 🚨: Cedar Point have announced that after high tensions with Zamperla, the Top Thrill 2 contract will instead be awarded to SBF Visa. The opening date is now estimated to be Summer 2027. pic.twitter.com/lqyFoDvp9q — Fun Amusement Ride Trivia (@FactsAboutParks) June 13, 2024

Related: Orlando Theme Park Enters Crisis Lockdown, All Guests Evacuated From Park

The controversial reveal quickly sparked polarized reactions, from those who applauded the alleged change to those concerned about the roller coaster’s concept. One disappointed user even commented, “TEAR IT DOWN I DONT CARE ANYMORE.”

However, many were skeptical about the news, as the drastic change would surely mean a multi-million-loss for the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned amusement park.

The official Cedar Point website last updated Top Thrill 2 information on June 4, stating that the roller coaster remains closed as Zamperla (the ride’s manufacturer) continues working on a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles.

The statement adds that the amusement park does not have an official reopening date, but officials hope to provide more information soon. “We sincerely appreciate your continued patience and look forward to the reopening of Top Thrill 2 as soon as possible,” the company added.

Related: SeaWorld Theme Park Releases Urgent Notice, Shutdown Imminent

Cedar Point’s statement implies that the Sandusky amusement park plans to continue working with Zamperla to reopen Top Thrill 2, settling that the alleged multi-million-dollar change posted by @FactsAboutParks is a rumor.

Like all Cedar Fair Entertainment-owned locations, the Ohio amusement park prioritizes the safety of guests and employees. An earlier update stated that the ride would undergo multiple inspections before resuming operations.

Cedar Point stated: “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.”

Related: Marvel Is Being Forced to Scrap Troubled MCU Movie as New Information Comes To Light

Shortly after its long-awaited opening on May 4, 2024, Top Thrill 2 had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

The record-breaking “strata coaster” — a roller coaster that eclipses the height of 400 feet — replaced the original Top Thrill Dragster, which closed in 2021 following an amusement park emergency that caused a lengthy legal battle for the Sandusky amusement park.

Related: Guest Forces Emergency Stop Aboard High-Speed Roller Coaster

In 2021, a Michigan woman was hit by a dislodged metal plate when standing in line for Top Thrill Dragster, resulting in severe injuries, including a fractured skull and traumatic permanent brain damage, according to a lawsuit filed against Cedar Point and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The lawsuit reached a resolution earlier this year, with the woman acknowledging Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process, as confirmed by a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. However, the settlement terms remain confidential.

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Closed: Disney World Issues Final Decision on “Offensive” Ride

Considering the delays Cedar Point is facing for the opening of the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster, do you think the theme park should look for another company to complete the project? Weigh in on this topic in the comments below!