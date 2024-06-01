“This Behavior Will Not Be Tolerated,” Knott’s Berry Farm Condemns TikTokers

California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm is taking action against TikTokers breaking one of the park’s most important rules.

While Disneyland Resort may steal most of the spotlight in Southern California, Knott’s Berry Farm considers itself to be America’s first theme park.

What started as a farm selling homemade jams and preserves in the 1920s evolved into a fried chicken restaurant, then a replica ghost town inspired by California’s Gold Rush era, and then rides – until, eventually, Knott’s Berry Farm became a fully-fledged theme park located just 15 minutes away from Disneyland.

Today, the park boasts attractions aimed at guests, both young and old. While adrenaline junkies can enjoy the likes of Xcelerator, GhostRider, and HangTime, kids will appreciate Camp Snoopy (or, at least, they’ll be able to when it reopens this summer).

Like most theme parks, it’s not necessarily cheap to experience these attractions. A day ticket starts at $59.99 per adult, and this price increases during peak periods such as the holidays or Halloween.

Recently, two guests discovered a way to avoid paying these admission fees. A viral TikTok video shared by the user @Shawty_Grandmaa shows a pair of teenage boys entering the park via a construction area so they could enjoy the rides for free.

The video – which is captioned “when we snuck into Knott’s Berry Farm” – shows the boys using fire hydrants and trees to climb over the fence into the park. Entering through the Camp Snoopy construction zone, they made their way into the actual park and rode both Silver Bullet and the Supreme Scream – all without paying a penny.

Unsurprisingly, Knott’s Berry Farm isn’t taking a soft approach to the pair’s antics, which apparently took place on May 20. As the video racked up 1.5 million views, the park issued a statement slamming their behavior (and warning others off attempting something similar).

“Safety is always our top priority,” the park said. “This behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone found trespassing on Knott’s property is subject to arrest and may be permanently barred from the park.”

Local police are reportedly now also involved. Buena Park Police Department is seeking help identifying the two teenagers (whose faces are visible in the video) and asking anyone with relevant information to call 714-562-3902.

In 2022, the park implemented a chaperone policy to try to crack down on antisocial behavior. This policy requires all guests ages 17 or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. This followed an incident in July in which the park was shut down after multiple fights broke out among teenagers, with some guests reporting hearing gunfire.

“I just seen like people fighting and hitting security,” a witness told ABC7 Los Angeles at the time. “I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad.”

The park later released a statement asserting its attitude towards unruly behavior. “The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority,” it said. “On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers.”

It added: “This behavior did not align with our park’s values and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting.”

Multiple other Cedar Fair theme parks, including Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Kings Island, Carowinds, and California’s Great America, implemented chaperone policies last year. In November, Cedar Fair combined with Six Flags.

