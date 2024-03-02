Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces New Pay-Per-Ride System in Mission to Rival Disneyland

Just like Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm is now allowing guests pay-per-ride to skip long lines.

According to Orange County Register, the park has just dropped a new system that lets guests skip the line on its most popular attractions without shelling out for an all-day Fast Lane pass.

Like Disneyland Resort, parkgoers can pay $7.50 and up for a Single‐Use Fast Lane (akin to the concept of Disneyland’s Individual Lightning Lane) that will get them on the ride faster.

To purchase a Single-Use Fast Lane, guests will need to already be in the park. Passes are available through the mobile app after 2 p.m. each day.

Prices vary depending on the ride, day, and time. More popular attractions and busier seasons will drive higher costs, while less popular options and typically emptier theme park days will sit closer to the minimum of $7.50 per ride.

In comparison, the Fast Lane – which gives you rapid access to the likes of Calico River Rapids, HangTime, and GhostRider – ranges from $74 to $119 per person. Unlike its Disneyland equivalent, Disney Genie+, guests can use a Fast Lane to skip the line of their favorite attractions as many times as they want.

At Disneyland – which is just a 10 minutes drive away – an Individual Lightning Lane costs between $16 to $28 per person and is only available on two attractions: Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland. To skip the line for pretty much everything else, you need Genie+, which is $30 per person.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s Single-Use Fast Lane can be purchased for the following eight attractions: Bear-y Tales, Ghost Rider, Hang Time, Jaguar, Pony Express, Silver Bullet, Timber Mountain Log Ride and Xcelerator.

While guests can purchase as many Single-Use Fast Lane passes per day as they want, Knott’s Berry Farm will limit the overall number available, just like it already does with the Fast Lane.

Cedar Fair (which owns the park) claimed at its recent Investors Presentation that Single‐Use Fast Lanes generated positive feedback from both guests and employees.

