California Theme Park Says Goodbye To 40-Year-Old Attraction

After 40 years, California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm is saying goodbye to a fan-favorite attraction with a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Next to Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm is easily the most iconic theme park in Southern California. Not only does it feature classic attractions like the Calico Mine Ride and Timber Mountain Log Ride, but it’s also home to Knott’s Scary Farm, the world’s first-ever Halloween theme park event.

One of Knott’s most popular areas is Camp Snoopy, a Peanuts-themed outdoor area being renovated for the first time in ten years. While this will introduce new and exciting rides for children to enjoy, it comes at the cost of one of its most popular opening-day attractions.

Knott’s Berry Farm Removes Beloved Attraction Ahead of Renovation

With the renovation of its kid-oriented Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm is making room for new rides like Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster and Sally’s Swing Along. Unfortunately, this will be coming at the cost of some of the oldest attractions in the entire park. This includes the Huff And Puff, a guest-powered mine cart that takes children throughout Camp Snoopy, which will officially close on Sunday, January 7.

That being said, Knott’s isn’t letting the classic ride disappear without sending it off in proper fashion. The California theme park notified all its fans on social media, saying, “Get ready to earn your first merit badge! This Sunday, January 7, marks the last day guests will get to ride the Camp Snoopy classic, Huff and Puff! To commemorate the event, guests can ‘earn’ their Huff and Puff Last Ride merit badge.”

Knott’s continued, “This will be the first badge in a series of limited-edition merit badges that guests can earn each month leading up to the opening day of the reimagined Camp Snoopy! Each date will be announced a few days in advance on social media. Collect them all while supplies last!”

While it may seem strange to turn the closing of fan-favorite attractions into a merchandise event, it is actually a great way to celebrate the history behind these rides and the future of Camp Snoopy at the same time. Knott’s will do the same for other rides closing, like the High Sierra Ferris Wheel and the Rocking Mountain Trucking Company.

Hopefully, these different merit badge events mean that there will be more of an emphasis on interactivity in the area, similar to how Knott’s transformed its iconic old west ghost town into Ghost Town Alive or the addition of the Conductor’s Lantern to Knott’s Scary Farm.

