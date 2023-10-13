Harmful, Dangerous Chemical Leak Occurs Near Popular California Theme Park

A dangerous chemical leak occurred less than two miles from Knott’s Berry Farm theme park. Government and law enforcement officials are working hard to contain the leak. Here’s what you need to know.

Knott’s Berry Farm – Harmful and Dangerous Chemical Leak Exposes Orange County in California

Less than two miles from Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Orange County, California, a poisonous and dangerous ammonia leak has just occurred, leaving nearly a dozen people hospitalized. According to a breaking news report from KTLA5, high ammonia levels at an industrial facility in Buena Park leaked out this morning as law enforcement officials and government officials attempted to contain the leak.

According to KTLA5, Orange County Fire Authority crews were called to the building in the early morning hours to the block of 6500 Cabellero Boulevard. Thankfully, the facility was quickly evacuated without the authorities understanding what the employees had been exposed to.

This commercial park is located less than two miles from Knott’s Berry Park theme park and resulted in about a dozen workers being decontaminated and assisted by paramedics on the scene. Out of those dozen, eleven were transported to a nearby hospital and are said to be in stable condition, according to authorities. There is no reason as to the cause of this harmful ammonia leak, but an investigation is currently being conducted.

For those looking to visit the theme park today or tonight should be made aware of this chemical leak and keep in mind that:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that exposure to airborne ammonia can result in skin, eye, throat, and lung irritation, leading to symptoms such as coughing and burns. In severe cases, when individuals are exposed to extremely high concentrations, it can potentially lead to lung damage and, in the most extreme instances, even fatalities.

