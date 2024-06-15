Jimmy Kimmel Stepping Down as Host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel is stepping down from his more than 20-year gig as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the Disney-owned ABC television network.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered on the ABC television network on January 26, 2003, bringing a new late-night talk show to the network with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as its host.

ABC chose Kimmel as its late-night show host, but following the show had a rough start. Ratings were low initially, and attracting guests to appear on the show proved difficult.

Kimmel, however, was finally able to find his niche within the world of late-night entertainment, differentiating himself from long-standing late-night show titans like David Letterman and Jay Leno by delivering edgy content and topics. Soon after, the show’s ratings began to improve, and Kimmel’s following only grew from there.

The show was initially broadcast live–a unique approach for late-night television, though it eventually shifted to pre-taped broadcasts. Known for its blend of comedy sketches, celebrity interviews, and musical performances, the show quickly distinguished itself with its irreverent and sometimes edgy humor.

Over the years, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has featured various recurring segments, such as “Mean Tweets,” where celebrities read aloud unflattering tweets about themselves, and “This Week in Unnecessary Censorship,” during which harmless, expletive-free words and phrases were bleeped out of video clips.

The show’s long-standing success is reflected in its ability to adapt to changing audience tastes, maintaining relevance in a competitive late-night landscape. Jimmy Kimmel’s personable and down-to-earth hosting style has earned the show numerous accolades and a loyal fan base, securing its place as a staple of late-night television in America.

Kimmel Allegedly “Fired” By ABC During Live Broadcast in 2023

In 2023, there was frequent talk of Kimmel’s potential departure from Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fans prepared to say goodbye to Kimmel and his late-night talk show on ABC following an episode during which Kimmel was seemingly fired on live television. The idea caught the attention of viewers who witnessed a parody sketch during the April 24th episode of the show.

During the live broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel opined about FOX News’ recent termination of news personality Tucker Carlson. Before Kimmel finished his monologue, however, Guillermo Rodriguez, who usually reports the news on Kimmel’s show, interrupted the famed host to deliver the final blow.

“We have some breaking news,” Rodriguez began. “After twenty years on the air, ABC TV has decided to part ways with its host, Jimmy Kimmel.” Rodriguez then told Kimmel not to let the door hit him on the way out.

Though the alleged “breaking news” announcement was only part of a sketch, several media outlets picked up the story and reported it as legitimate. But Kimmel’s actual troubles were just beginning.

No Writers Means No Kimmel in 2023

On May 2, just days after Jimmy Kimmel’s fake “live” termination aired, a very genuine scenario began with the Writers Guild of America strike.

No writers in Hollywood meant an immediate end to late-night talk shows across major television networks. Those shows are typically written on the day they air because they pertain largely to up-to-the-minute news and events around the globe.

It would be exactly five months before Jimmy Kimmel and his competitors, such as Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, returned to their roles as late-night talk show hosts. On October 2, 2023, late-night talk shows were on the air again, and all was right in the world.

But things have not been completely right in Jimmy Kimmel’s world for several years.

Billy Kimmel & Tetralogy of Fallot

On April 21, 2017, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, were thrilled to share news about the birth of their son, Billy.

But their joy was mixed with concerns about their baby’s health, as Billy was born with a congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of Fallot, a defect comprised of four heart abnormalities that affect blood flow.

Just after his birth, baby Billy underwent his first open-heart surgery to attempt to correct the defect. He was only three days old. Since that time, Billy has had additional surgeries, with the most recent procedure having taken place over Memorial Day weekend.

In an Instagram post, Kimmel shared a photo of Billy smiling from the hospital bed, saying his son “had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery” on May 28. He further explained that doctors worked to give his son a new heart valve during the procedure.

Television As a Platform

Jimmy Kimmel has been open about his son’s health challenges, using his platform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to advocate for affordable healthcare and raise awareness about congenital heart conditions. Billy’s journey has not only touched the hearts of many but also sparked conversations about healthcare policy in the United States.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2017, just eight months after the birth of his son, Kimmel delivered his monologue through tears as he pleaded with Congress to take steps to improve children’s healthcare ahead of doling out tax cuts to the wealthy.

Though Kimmel’s ardent commitment as a crusader for children’s healthcare remains strong, one has to wonder how long the late-night funny guy can keep up his fast-paced life and busy schedule with such challenges tugging at his heartstrings as a father of four, and Kimmel has reportedly answered that question by admitting he won’t continue for long.

Kimmel to Depart “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel’s contract with ABC to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! terms in 2025, and the long-time nighttime TV personality reportedly has no plans to renew it.

“Jimmy and his wife are putting family above fame,” says a source close to the host and his wife, who works as the executive producer and co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, says. “With their financial future set, they’re ready to leave the limelight to focus on what really matters.”

“Jimmy’s contract is up in 2025, and he has no plans to sign on again,” the friend continued, adding that Kimmel and his wife will both leave the show if it means they can spend more time with their son, Billy.

“Life’s too short to waste on a job that no longer sparks joy.”