Former Disney Chief Executive To Join Company’s Most Vocal Critic

Former Disney executive Arthur Bochner, one of the most important people at the House of Mouse for nearly a decade, is taking a new position with News Corp, one of Disney’s most prominent and consistent critics.

While Arthur Bochner may not be a household name on the level of Walt Disney or Bob Iger, he worked behind the scenes for years at Disney, primarily in communications; at various times, he held positions as Director of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, Director of Public Affairs for Disney Parks Experiences, and, notably, Chief of Staff under CEO Bob Chapek.

It is perhaps significant that Arthur Bochner left his high-level Disney executive position not long after Bob Chapek, his direct boss, was ousted by the company’s board of directors and replaced by former CEO Bob Iger. While Iger was a legendary corporate figure and credited for much of Disney’s success in the early 2000s, it is increasingly clear that the transition from Chapek back to Iger was not as smooth as it may have appeared and caused a huge amount of friction and executive departure behind the scenes.

It may be significant, then, that Arthur Bochner is now taking the position of Chief Communications Officer and Executive Vice President at News Corp (per Variety), the parent company of Fox News, the conservative news outlet that consistently criticizes Disney for its “woke” agenda, as well as Bob Iger himself.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said, via statement, that, “Arthur has vast and valuable experience at the highest levels of business and government, which will enable him to play a vital role in News Corp’s continuing growth. With a strategic sensibility, savvy messaging skills, and a collaborative character, Arthur is a worthy successor to our friend and colleague, Jim Kennedy, as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement this year.”

While it is certain that Arthur Bochner is a well-regarded communications executive with years of experience, it is noteworthy that his next step after leaving Disney following the ignoble firing of his direct superior is at News Corp, a company known for its vocal opposition to his previous employer.

The News Corp press announcement regarding Arthur Bochner can be read here:

