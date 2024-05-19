“California’s Best Theme Park” Announces Operational Changes Effective Immediately

“California’s best theme park” recently revealed a sudden decision, announcing operational changes effective immediately.

Home to some of the most popular theme parks in the United States, including Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and SeaWorld San Diego, to mention a few, and with nearly perfect weather, the Golden State is the ideal destination for families this summer.

Of course, as temperatures rise and the school year approaches its end, families will look for the perfect getaway to cool down and have fun.

Fortunately, California’s best theme park just made the perfect announcement for the season, revealing immediate operational changes.

Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced that Soak City, the 15-acre water park located steps away from the iconic Southern California theme park, resumed operations this weekend!

The iconic theme park in Buena Park theme park stated that Soak City is now open on select days through September 8, revealing the news with a hilarious video posted on TikTok, taking advantage of a popular marketing trend. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Knotts Soak City Waterpark is now open select days thru Sept. 8! #splash #CoconutSplash #coconutsplashtrend #cocotrend #knottssoakcity #knottsberryfarm

According to Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website, Soak City is scheduled to operate on May 19, 25, 26, 27, and 31, June 1 and 2, and daily from June 7 through August 11. The water park will continue to operate on select dates from August 16 through September 8.

Click here to learn more about Soak City’s operating hours and to plan your summer getaway at Knott’s Berry Farm.

While Knott’s Berry Farm has been forced to cease all operations multiple times this year due to inclement weather, the theme park’s outdoor nature makes it the perfect destination for families this summer.

The Buena Park icon is also gearing up for the grand opening of the all-new Camp Snoopy, an immersive area inspired by the beloved Peanuts gang.

The new Camp Snoopy area at Knott’s Berry Farm will be home to Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, the brand-new attraction Sally’s Swing Along, and the highlight of the ambitious expansion, Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister — an all-new roller coaster.

The reimagined land will also feature the Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area, the newly upgraded Beagle Express, the new Camp Snoopy Theater, and meet-and-greets with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie, and, of course, Snoopy throughout the land at varying times every day.

Unfortunately, the long-awaited opening of this new immersive land, initially scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, has been delayed to “early summer,” according to Knott’s Berry Farm officials.

Knott’s Berry Farm is home to several seasonal events that draw massive crowds to the Buena Park theme park, including Summer At Knott’s, Ghost Town Alive!, Knott’s Summer Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, Knott’s Spooky Farm, Knott’s Merry Farm, and the beloved Knott’s Boysenberry Festival.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit Soak City, Knott’s Berry Farm describes the water park as follows:

Knott’s Soak City Waterpark is a separately gated 15-acre water adventure park immediately adjacent to Knott’s Berry Farm. Soak City boasts 23 speed, tube and body slides including Shore Break featuring 6 different waterslide experiences and a thrilling family raft ride, The Wedge; the 750,000-gallon Tidal Wave Bay wavepool; a one‑third‑mile Sunset River; and the three‑story Beach House, featuring 200 water guns, nozzles, sprayers and other interactive surprises.

Are you excited about the grand opening of Soak City at Knott’s Berry Farm? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!