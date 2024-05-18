Is this DC’s choice for a new Batman?
Related: DC’s Choice of Robin for Upcoming ‘Batman’ Reboot Questioned by Fans
In the latest phase of the DC Universe (DCU), titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his newly established DC Studios are preparing to overhaul the previous DCEU for a fresh start.
The main focus is on the upcoming film, SUPERMAN, inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name. This film aims to reboot the narrative continuity of director Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League, known as the “Snyderverse.”
Now, it appears as if James Gunn has found an actor to play an iconic role in the upcoming DC Universe.
Has DC Found Its New Batman?
Taking cues from Disney’s Marvel Studios, DC Studios appears poised to bring about a whole new generation of heroes to the big screen, in a rejuvenated and rebooted DC Comics-inspired shared cinematic universe.
Related: Michael Keaton’s Batman History Explained as Official “Burton-Verse” Sequel Looms
— Asher Angel (@asherangel) May 12, 2024
It’s more than possible that Angel will take on the role of the Dark Knight, AKA the Batman, in the upcoming film — as all signs are pointing to CEO Gunn taking on a deliberately different approach to Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe (set within the DCU’s new “DC Elseworlds” banner) starring Robert Pattinson as a young Bruce Wayne/Batman.
The Brave and the Bold will likely adapt the DC Comics storyline where former Robin and current Nightwing Dick Grayson becomes Batman following Bruce Wayne’s disappearance, finally allowing Damian Wayne (Bruce Wayne’s biological son) to become Robin.
So far, we know that Gunn plans for The Brave and the Bold to introduce Damian Wayne as Robin and establish DC Comics’ “Bat Family” — a beloved group of adopted Robins, Batgirls, and other Bat-allies who always answer Bruce Wayne’s call, even after becoming fully-fledged heroes themselves. This family often notably includes ex-Robins like Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, Damian Wayne/Robin, and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle.
Many have previously suspected that New York City native Timothée Chalamet will take on the role of Dick Grayson’s Nightwing, after reports from insiders, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group (owner of the DC film rights) securing Chalamet in a “first-look” deal — where the studio gets the first option on backing the star’s future projects.
Chalamet as the grown-up Robin from DC Comics in the newly rebooted DCU Batman project, The Brave and the Bold, would seem appropriate due to his age and build. However, Asher Angel could absolutely take on a similar role as the new Caped Crusader—and this tease could be the star’s hint to the public of that very fact.
Do you think Asher Angel would make a good Batman replacement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!