James Gunn’s DCU will see Batman revisited.

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, the company underwent substantial restructuring, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division. James Gunn, acclaimed for his direction of the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under The Walt Disney Company, as well as The Suicide Squad (2021) — distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker — assumed the position as Hamada’s successor, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

In the newest phase of the DC Universe (DCU), labeled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his recently established DC Studios are preparing for a major overhaul of the previous DCEU, with the aim of starting anew. The primary focus at present revolves around the DCU’s debut film, SUPERMAN, which draws inspiration from the DC Comics series of the same title, effectively rebooting Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League narrative continuity.

Now, it appears as if Marvel star (Mysterio/Quentin Beck in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)), Jake Gyllenhaal, is opening up about how he’d approach the role of Batman in the DCU.

A New Batman for the DCU?

Director Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice introduced Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne to the DCEU landscape. Conversely, Gunn’s DCU will introduce an entirely new Batman narrative to the DC film universe with an upcoming movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Gyllenhaal was asked about the similarity of recent Doug Liman movie Road House, where he played lead Elwood Dalton to the “visceral” nature of Batman. The actor came forward with his take on approaching the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman — seeing as the spot is up for grabs in James Gunn’s upcoming DCU — sharing how he would be “honored” to play something so “classic”:

Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor. Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that. So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.

Speculation is already rife regarding the new Batman movie’s potential storyline. Some rumors even suggest that the new film may see the demise of Bruce Wayne as Batman, with one of his former wards and ex-Robins stepping into the Batsuit and assuming the mantle of Gotham’s Dark Knight, alongside Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian Wayne taking on the role of the new Robin.

One thing’s for certain: this new Caped Crusader will have to stand resolutely apart from Robert Pattinson’s depiction of Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, a designated DC Elseworlds project under the DCU umbrella (but not main DCU canon).

The DCU has also relegated Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker (and upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn/Harleen Quinzel) as another under the DC Elseworlds banner. With a possible animated Batman in much-rumored Batman: Beyond, The Brave and the Bold‘s Dark Knight could very well work with an older Bruce Wayne (very much the “dad” of his Bat-Family), compared to fresh-faced David Corenswet, set to play the DCU’s Clark Kent/Superman.

If Gyllenhaal were to be cast in the upcoming DC Studios Batman project, he would be another actor in a growing list of stars — from George Clooney, to Christian Bale, to Michael Keaton, to Ben Affleck, and even Adam West — to play the iconic DC hero.

What James Gunn (and The Flash director Andy Muschietti) has in store for the World’s Greatest Detective, is anyone’s guess right now.

