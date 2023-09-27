Disney Rival On Blast, Encourages Sex Acts in Theme Park

Halloween is certainly a time when things in the theme parks can get a little more PG-13, and parental guidance is strongly advised. In this case, recognizing what is specifically an adult-catered event and what is not can certainly be the difference between you having a good time and you having an incredibly awkward conversation with your little one.

Halloween events go on at nearly every single theme park, Disney included.

Magic Kingdom is currently decorated for the spooky season, with Mickey pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A., with tons of decor from giant pumpkins to scarecrows greeting guests as they enter the park. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has also begun to a sold-out audience, where guests can trick or treat, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, marvel at the Boo-To-You parade, and enjoy the high-quality production of Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular, the Cinderella Castle show which brings out the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

Guests can also enjoy Jack Skellington as he introduces Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular firework show that has Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang running through a haunted house. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the most popular events of the season and one that tends to sell out fast.

In Disneyland Resort, at Disney California Adventure, guests can enjoy Oogie Boogie Bash.

Oogie Boogie Bash is an annual Disney Halloween party at Disneyland Resort. This after-hours event occurs on select nights in September and October 2023. Guests of all ages are in for a treat trail, a Frightfully Fun Parade, special character interactions, and more Halloween time fun!

“Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for guests of all ages,” Disney describes. “The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie.”

Here guests can meet Mother Gothel from Tangled, Cruella DeVille from 101 Dalmatians, Bruno from Encanto, Yokai from Big Hero Six, Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone, and more.

These events are very targeted towards children and families, despite being shown in the evening time. There are other events, such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm, that are heavily targeted towards adults and have themes to reflect just that. Both theme parks have risqué shows that have sexy dangers, lingerie and bondage-style outfits, with sexual dance moves and undertones. Halloween Horror Nights 32: Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream takes place at Halloween Horror Nights, while Music, Monsters, and Mayhem takes place at Knott’s Scary Farm.

As we mentioned, both shows are “adult in nature”, as Universal puts it, but for some reason, Knott’s Music, Monsters, and Mayhem show has sparked extreme controversy online.

The initial video that created the backlash came from Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok). The user wrote, “The amusement park @knotts has an attraction called “Knott’s Scary Farm” which is open to kids. It includes this show which has people dressed up as Satan and in bondage/fetish gear, dancing extremely provocatively. They’re after your kids.”

The amusement park @knotts has an attraction called “Knott’s Scary Farm” which is open to kids. It includes this show which has people dressed up as Satan and in bondage/fetish gear, dancing extremely provocatively. They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/AKmBYjQ62U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 26, 2023

The event is certainly NOT promoted for children, but adults. Much like a PG-13 movie, however, parents can choose to bring their children despite the age warning.

Although this small section of the amazing show has been seen on a viral level, there are many other aspects that would surely cause outrage among those who feel the “devil” is in the dance moves.

Knott’s Scary Farm is celebrating 50 years, as it was the first ever haunt to appear at the theme park. With this, Music, Monsters, and Mayhem has brought back iconic hosts from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, as well as Seymour, The Master of the Macabre, who first headlines the original stage show at Knott’s Scary Farm.

The way the show works is that one “human” (performer) is cast with a spell by the witch of Knott’s Scary Farm to bring back hosts of shows past. The performer then dresses up and takes the personality of each performer between stunning musical performances. The host has a script but tends to ad-lib a lot of the sections with heavy audience interaction.

Seymour is the first host to return to the show, and right away, things get dirty and hilariously sexual. Seymour will pick on someone in the audience and call them out for performing sexual acts (hand jobs) to the guests next to them. Seymour then teaches the entire audience how to properly perform the act, with sound effects for comedy.

Below, you can watch a version of the show by Daps Magic. Again, it should be noted that many sections are ad-lib and things may change. The show is also PG-13 in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

As we have reported, during Midsummer Scream, Knott’s Scary Farm announced several exciting new additions to the event in celebration of its 50th anniversary, including lots of merchandise. While many served as great tributes to the past, one of the most intriguing items was an old-timey lantern that can interact with various parts of the Park.

The interactive lantern is based on the one carried by the train conductor located by the Calico Railroad. It was described during the panel as able to unlock “over 50 unique, spine-tingling interactive experiences scattered throughout Knott’s Scary Farm.” It will function throughout the Amusement Park, including in every Scare Zone and maze.

Guests who purchase the lantern will also be given “a ghostly map marking the interaction points throughout Knott’s Scary Farm where the lantern can awaken the spirits.” It also lights up in a variety of colors and can help you navigate the darkest haunted house.

The lanterns create an eerie vibe throughout the event and adds to the spooky decor nicely.

For those looking for a kid-friendly Halloween event at Knott’s, visiting during the day will get you just that.

What do you think of Knott’s Scary Farm? Have you attended this year’s event?