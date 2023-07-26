Disney Finally Speaks Out After Resellers Gauge Guests For Thousands

If you plan on attending the now sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, you are undoubtedly aware of how difficult it was to obtain tickets to the event.

When the tickets first went on sale, Guests patiently waited in the virtual queue for hours when the entire webpage crashed. Guests stayed in the queue, hoping it would reopen that day, when Disney finally admitted that it would not function that day. Although some Guests could snag a ticket to the Halloween event, many were not and had to await the second drop date, which happened on July 11, with much more ease.

Unfortunately, it seemed that many Disney fans could not get their tickets, but resellers could.

Walt Disney World Resort as well as Disneyland Resort, we have seen Disney take an active stance against resellers when it comes to their merchandise. Whenever Disney drops a new line of merchandise or a limited-time product, we tend to see some Guests leave with as many pieces of merchandise as they can carry.

They then go to sell those products online for a heavy markup. It is against the rules at Disney, especially to use an Annual Pass discount to save money, to only then resell it for higher, and if caught, can end in a ban from Walt Disney World property for life. Buying merchandise from Disney directly ties a product to the memory you may have from that day, which can end up becoming priceless. One thing about a lot of merchandise at Disney is that it can go fast and is extremely coveted. For example, when the 50th anniversary began at Walt Disney World, we saw multiple fights break out at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium over a Starbucks tumbler. The altercations became very physical, all because the bottle had sold out, and Guests were fighting for the last one available.

Disney has done what they can to curb resellers by limiting items they can buy as only two per person, but some bring their kids or friends with them while purchasing items which can drive up their count. That did not stop resellers from buying Oogie Boogie Bash tickets and reselling them on eBay for insane prices. The tickets were selling for as high as $2000 for four tickets and nearly $900 for two.

Many Disney fans and influencers have since spoken out on the issue, including Megan (@themagicalmillenial_), who said, “So disheartening. Please, please, please do not purchase from these people.” In the video, you can see the prices we mentioned above.

Disney officials have now said, “Teams at the Resort have an established process for investigating resold tickets, the result of which may be voided tickets where appropriate,” urging people not to purchase these insanely priced tickets, as they will be bought and voided. Nothing is worse than getting dressed up for Oogie Boogie Bash only to have your ticket rejected at the gate.

What is Oogie Boogie Bash?

Disneyland describes the sold-out Halloween event as:

Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages. The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie. This family-friendly event includes after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more. Magic Key holders, stay tuned for additional details on a special offering during event nights. So, whether you’re a poised princess, galactic defender or fearless hero, there’s something incredible for all. Choose a date from 25 exciting nights—as ticket availability is limited, be sure to get yours while supplies last!

Event highlights include:

Early Admission

Enjoy admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 3:00 PM—no theme park reservation required.

Enjoy admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 3:00 PM—no theme park reservation required. Immersive Treat Trails

Collect goodies—M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS and other Halloween favorites—along trails offering Halloween-inspired music, fun decor and the villains themselves, as they oversee the festivities from their thrones. You may even spot more familiar faces.

Collect goodies—M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS and other Halloween favorites—along trails offering Halloween-inspired music, fun decor and the villains themselves, as they oversee the festivities from their thrones. You may even spot more familiar faces. Frightfully Fun Parade

Don’t miss this spirited masquerade cavalcade starring Mickey, Minnie and some of your favorite Disney villains!

Don’t miss this spirited masquerade cavalcade starring Mickey, Minnie and some of your favorite Disney villains! Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Watch Mickey Mouse and friends as they headline a live show filled with not-so-scary Halloween tales.

Watch Mickey Mouse and friends as they headline a live show filled with not-so-scary Halloween tales. Villains Grove

Explore Redwood Creek Challenge Trail like never before as the worlds of Disney villains unfold via ethereal scenes replete with hauntingly beautiful color, sound, light and shadow.

Explore Redwood Creek Challenge Trail like never before as the worlds of Disney villains unfold via ethereal scenes replete with hauntingly beautiful color, sound, light and shadow. Character Experiences

Seize the chance to meet some of Disney’s most popular Characters decked out in their Halloween costumes.

Seize the chance to meet some of Disney’s most popular Characters decked out in their Halloween costumes. Special Decor and More

Enjoy unique decorations, lighting, music and effects sure to set a not-so-scary, family-friendly tone.

Enjoy unique decorations, lighting, music and effects sure to set a not-so-scary, family-friendly tone. Limited-Capacity Admission to Disney California Adventure Park

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Plus, no theme park reservation is required for the park mix-in and event with your event ticket.

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Plus, no theme park reservation is required for the park mix-in and event with your event ticket. Carthay Circle

Hold onto your hats as clouds of black bats coil ’round Carthay Circle’s Bell Tower while spellbinding effects transform the building.

Hold onto your hats as clouds of black bats coil ’round Carthay Circle’s Bell Tower while spellbinding effects transform the building. Commemorative Keepsakes

Receive an event guide and enjoy unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. during the party. (Event guides are limited to one per ticketed Guest.)

