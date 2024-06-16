Michael Keaton’s Batman and Jack Nicholson’s Joker Make Official Return

Michael Keaton’s Batman is back in an official sequel to Tim Burton’s 1989 film, and in a separate, slightly different capacity…

Keaton’s portrayal of the Dark Knight is one of the most beloved iterations of the character in the wider Batman franchise. This year marks the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), which saw the actor suit up as the iconic crime-fighter for the first time.

He reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the sequel Batman Returns (1992), and, more recently, in the DC Universe (DCU) movie The Flash (2023), returning as a Multiverse variant of the character. But is that the last we’ll ever see of Michael Keaton’s Batman?

As this year also marks the 85th anniversary of Batman, naturally, celebrations are taking many forms. There might be no new movie featuring Michael Keaton’s Batman in sight, but his version of the Caped Crusader, along with Jack Nicholson’s Joker, have returned.

Per Collider, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Batman (1989) — and, of course, Batman’s 85th anniversary (marking his debut in “Detective Comics #27”) — Funko Pops has revealed a new collection that features three characters from Burton’s iconic 1989 film.

Three of the figures are named “Batman Bloody,” “The Joker With Teeth,” and, simply, “Vicki Vale.” The new Funko Pops are inspired by their respective characters’ appearances during the film’s third-act cathedral sequence in which Batman and Joker go toe to toe.

In the film, Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jack Napier/Joker, and Vicki Vale are portrayed by Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger, respectively. Other Batman (1989) figures include “Batman Soaring,” “The Joker on the Beach,” and “Batman in the Batcave.”

However, if you aren’t much of a Funko Pop collector, you’ll be thrilled to know that these characters are returning in a more official capacity, in the upcoming installment “Batman: Resurrection” (2024), which is a “direct sequel” to Tim Burton’s 1989 movie.

Penned by John Jackson Miller under Penguin Random House, the novel, which hits shelves and audiobook on October 15, takes place between Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) to find Bruce Wayne/Batman dealing with the aftermath of The Joker’s death.

“Having told the people of Gotham City that they’d earned a rest from crime, Batman finds the forces of evil growing ever more organized — and orchestrated — by a sinister hand behind the scenes,” an excerpt from the synopsis reads.

While the only characters confirmed to be returning are Bruce Wayne/Batman, Vicki Vale, Max Shreck, Selina Kyle, Alexander Knox, Commissioner Gordon, and Alfred Pennyworth, the description also alludes to the possible return of Jack Napier/The Joker, saying:

“The World’s Greatest Detective must solve the greatest mystery of all: Could The Joker have somehow survived? And could he still have the last laugh against the people of Gotham City?”

The audiobook version of “Batman: Resurrection” will feature new actors portraying the characters from the film. Whether or not the book will ever be adapted for the big screen remains to be seen, however, it isn’t the only “Burton-Verse” sequel available in print.

Starting in 2021, DC Comics rolled out “Batman ’89” (2021 — present), an ongoing comic book series set after the events of 1992’s Batman Returns and featuring the likenesses of the actors from both Burton’s movies, including Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As part of the 85th anniversary celebrations, Michael Keaton’s Batman will also appear on a variant cover for the upcoming comic book “Batman/Superman World’s Finest Issue 30” (2024), which is designed to pay homage to Burton’s beloved films.

The Funko Pop collection can now be pre-ordered on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures will be released in August. “Batman: Resurrection” will be released on October 15.

Are you excited to see Michael Keaton’s Batman back in action? Tell us how much of a fan you are down in the comments below!