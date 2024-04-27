Michael Keaton’s Batman Sequel Confirms Return of Several Characters

A direct sequel to Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) is officially underway, and it will be the seventh outing for Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Recently, io9/Gizmodo revealed that Star Wars author John Jackson Miller is writing a novel titled Batman: Resurrection (2024) with publisher Penguin Random House (no pun intended). The new story will follow on directly from the events of Burton’s gritty 1989 superhero flick, bringing back Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and several other characters, including two from the sequel Batman Returns (1992).

If you aren’t familiar with the DC Comics, you probably don’t know that the Tim Burton movies already have a follow-up in the form of the ongoing comic book series Batman ’89, which takes place after the events of Batman Returns and captures the likeness of all the actors from the two films, including Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Billy Dee Williams (Harvey Dent/Two-Face), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Selina Kyle/Catwoman).

But which characters will return in Batman: Resurrection?

Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman Is Back, but Who Else Is Returning?

John Jackson Miller told io9/Gizmodo, “Whereas the DC Batman ’89 comics are set after the Tim Burton films, I chose to make Batman: Resurrection a direct sequel novel to [the 1989 movie], meaning characters ranging from Vicki Vale and Alexander Knox to Max Shreck and Selina Kyle from Batman Returns can appear in the book.”

Penguin Random House’s official synopsis indeed mentions Vicki Vale and Max Shreck, however, it also confirms that Commissioner James Gordon, Alexander Knox, and Alfred Pennyworth are in the story.

In the films, Vicki Vale, Alexander Knox, Max Shreck, Selina Kyle, and Alfred Pennyworth are played by Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Christopher Walken, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Gough, respectively.

While the idea of seeing all these characters from the two Tim Burton movies return is exciting, the most stand-out name is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle, who doesn’t appear on screen until Batman Returns, in which she becomes the anti-hero, Catwoman. While she obviously won’t don the black leather outfit in the new novel, it will still be interesting to see an “earlier” version of the character potentially interacting with Bruce.

Here’s to hoping there are some surprise characters in store, too, as the synopsis alludes to the possible return of Jack Nicholson’s The Joker, saying, “Could The Joker have somehow survived? And could he still have the last laugh against the people of Gotham City?”

We may also see other iconic Gotham City villains appear; ones who didn’t get a chance to be brought to life by Tim Burton on the silver screen. The likes of Bane, Poison Ivy, Killer Croc, The Riddler, and Two-Face are all possibilities. But we’ll just have to wait and see, as Resurrection doesn’t hit shelves until October 15. Fortunately, it’s now available to pre-order from Amazon, Penguin Random House, and Bookshop.

