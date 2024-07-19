Strict Warning Issued to Disney Guests: Annual Passes May Be Revoked

The Imagine Key, the most affordable option, is available exclusively to Southern California residents with zip codes between 90000 to 93599, and includes select reservation-based access to the parks with a significant amount of blockout dates.

The Enchant Key offers more availability and fewer blockout dates, catering to those who visit more frequently. The Believe Key further reduces blockout dates and adds increased discounts and access to additional perks.

The top-tier, Inspire Key, provides the most flexibility with minimal blockout dates, the highest discounts, and priority reservations, all for a cool $1,649. If you mange to buy one, that is; Disneyland has a tendency to pause and restart Magic Key sales throughout the key.

Regardless of what tier Magic Key you possess, some things at Disneyland still come with a premium.

For example, ticketed events such as Oogie Boogie Bash (the annual Halloween event held at Disney California Adventure Park) require an extra ticket to enjoy its Treat Trails, Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, and encounters with rare (and sometimes genuinely terrifying) Disney characters, such as the Headless Horseman, Jack Skellington, and an array of Disney villains.

While those with a Magic Key gain early access to ticket sales, they’re locked out with everyone else if they don’t manage to secure a ticket before they sell out – which they do, and extremely quickly, for that matter.

This year, tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out in 11 days. Demand seems to be much lower this year, considering the fact that in 2023, there was so much demand that the website crashed, and Disneyland had to pause sales, only for all tickets to sell out in less than a day when they did resume.

Regardless of demand levels, some resellers have already started trying to flog their tickets for this spooky season. On StubHub, tickets are being resold for as much as $900 apiece. (For context, Disney sold the tickets for $134 to $189).

However, no matter how desperate you are, Disney has made it extremely clear that resale is a major no-no.

Both The Orange County Register and Mouse Planet have issued warnings against trying to sell or purchase Oogie Boogie Bash tickets through anyone but a family member or friend due to the fact that Disney has previously cracked down on the practice. According to Disneyland Resort officials, they have a process for investigating resold tickets and will void them when appropriate.

If the person trying to resell the tickets has a Magic Key, they will also revoke your pass. As per The Orange County Register, one Magic Keyholder, Andrew Rich, had a firsthand encounter with Disneyland’s Magic Key Review Board and Revocation Team after selling a pair of Sweethearts’ Nite tickets on eBay and getting his pass revoked for a year – reportedly because he sold them for more than face value.

So, if you do find yourself with extra Oogie Boogie Bash tickets this year, you may want to think again before trying to make a quick buck selling them on to other guests.

Alternatively, if you’re really keen to attend this year’s Disney Halloween party and are already considering splashing $900 on a resale ticket, Disney does offer an Oogie Boogie Bash VIP Tour, which is still available.

This includes event admission with access to both parks starting at 2.30 p.m., $30 food and beverage credit per guest, priority access to Villains Grove Trail and popular attractions, an exclusive VIP character meet-and-greet, reserved VIP viewing of the Frightfully Fun Parade with sweet treats, and souvenirs such as an exclusive VIP Tour Oogie Boogie Bash pin and a Jack-o’-Lantern candy holder. Valet parking is also included.

Of course, this doesn’t come cheap. This will set you back about $7,500 to $8,500, depending on the date (or $937 to $1062 per person if you split it between the maximum of eight guests). For a cheaper alternative, it’s also worth noting that tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are still on sale at Walt Disney World Resort.

Did you get Oogie Boogie Bash tickets this year?