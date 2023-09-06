New Disneyland Villain Gets Completely Ignored

Halloween came early this year, especially for people at Disney’s California Adventure in Disneyland as Oogie Boogie Bash rolled into town. The Californian counterpart to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has absolutely been mopping the floor with the competition, especially with its Disney Villain Meet and Greets.

The character interactions on the Trick-or-Treat Trail are definitely the main attraction for the event, as Disney has gone all out in bringing these villains and their environments to life. Unfortunately, not all of the characters have been created equal. Even the character actors noticed.

Disney Villain Dismissed at Disneyland

It’s truly a rare event at the Disney Parks whenever they bring out the villains as meetable characters. In spite of their popularity, their appearances at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are few and far between. However, not for Oogie Boogie Bash.

Already, social media posts and TikToks show appearances from characters like Ernesto de la Cruz, Mad Madam Mim, and Agatha Harkness mixing and mingling with their public. However, Disney has introduced two new, never-before-seen additions with Yokai from Big Hero 6 and Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Judge Doom was definitely an unexpected inclusion, as he’s easily one of the most terrifying creations from Walt Disney Pictures. Although his terrifying performance has been vocally recieved by fans, the same cannot be said for Professor Callaghan.

Yokai is the alter-ego of Professor Callaghan who steals Hiro’s microbots in his revenge plan. While under his disguise however, he isn’t exactly the most verbose or interactive character. Relying mostly on mystery and menace, it’s strange that Disney would include him on the roster.

Even though most fans who have seen the movie might recognize him from the film, it’s hard to rank him as one of Disney’s top villains. As demonstrated by the uninterested trick-or-treater, Yokai is getting entirely overlooked, and even his performer’s body language looks a bit disheartened.

Yokai was an interesting villain, especially with Callaghan’s motivation in the movie. However, he doesn’t stand a chance when stacked up to someone like Judge Doom. While the judge is making shoes plead for their lives next door, Yokai is trying not to fade back into obscurity.

It’s not that he’s completely unknown, but Disney definitely needs to rethink their guest lineup for next year’s bash. Here’s hoping for Scar or the Horned King next Halloween.

Were you one of Yokai’s few visiting fans? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!