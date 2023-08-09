Guests Spot New ‘Big Hero 6’ Landmark at Disney Park

The world of the Walt Disney Animation’s classic, Big Hero 6, has gradually been coming to life at Disney California Adventure. The Pacific Wharf area has been undergoing its transformation into the film’s metropolis, San Fransokyo. Disney announced to the public in February that the new location would be a melding of the signature look of San Francisco and Tokyo to represent the Western and Eastern representations of Japanese culture. Disney guests have now spotted the construction of the city’s iconic landmark.

San Fransokyo Square will present a variety of dining and shopping locations inspired by the Oscar-winning film. It will also be a quintessential photo opportunity area for guests to interact with Baymax and the Big Hero Six characters. The remodel was a perfect transition as the Pacific Wharf area was themed after San Francisco’s market district, as is its successor. This integral foundation has allowed the quick-service restaurants to stay open while under construction.

Guests were able to capture the latest installation of San Fransokyo’s architectural landmark, the Torii Gate Bridge. This colossal creation is a Japanese-styled reimagining of the Golden Gate Bridge. It will be the centerpiece for the front entrance to the port. The entry will also feature the floating wind turbine above the old fishing net tannery, which will “power” the area.

An update on the San Fransokyo bridge at Disney’s California Adventure: Red prefab covers are being installed at the base. pic.twitter.com/ZSYdgfBcah — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 9, 2023

San Fransokyo will have their restaurants reinvented to fit the theming, but keep their beloved cultural cuisine. Mexican food staple, Cocina Cucamonga, will add a beer garden called Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería. Next, Rita’s Baja Blenders will become Rita’s Turbine Blenders, Lucky Fortune Cookery’s name will remain intact, as will the Ghiradelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop. However, the biggest change will be the Pacific Wharf Café due to its restyling as Aunt Cass Café.

Another notable change will be the addition of the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market. It will offer Big Hero 6 collectibles such as exclusive medallions, pin trading, battle bots and of course, Baymax merchandise. The Torii Gate Bridge’s emergence has certainly built a bigger buzz for Disney guests as this Disney animated world will be the first of its kind.

San Fransokyo Square will make its debut August 31, 2023 at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort.