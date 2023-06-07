New ‘Big Hero 6’ Experience Coming to Disney Park

Dreading the summer heat? Don’t worry – Baymax, your personal health companion, is on the case.

There’s plenty to love about Big Hero 6 (2014), but the highlight is undeniably Baymax. Built by Tadashi – the older brother of the protagonist Hiro Hamada – he’s the inflatable healthcare companion turned superhero who’s capable of exerting lethal force if necessary.

Since the film’s debut, Baymax has gone on to front several Disney attractions, including several meet and greets, the upcoming San Fransokyo area at Disney California Adventure, and The Happy Ride with Baymax – a themed whip ride at Tokyo Disneyland.

Now, another experience is set to join the mix with the arrival of Baymax’s Mission Cooldown. Debuting at Tokyo Disneyland on July 4, this temporary two-float cavalcade will traverse the parade route three times a day to spray waiting Guests with cold water.

The story behind the cavalcade is that Baymax – as everyone at Tokyo Disneyland’s personal health companion – has been entrusted with the mission of increasing the “energy level” of Guests struggling in Tokyo’s infamously humid summer heat.

Summertime splash events are a staple at Parks in Japan, with Universal Studios also hosting its own version. From July 5 to August 24, 2023, the Park will host NO LIMIT! Super Mario Power Up Summer, an event that will see Guests quite literally soak up the fun with Mario and friends.

Other limited-time cooling events at Tokyo Disney Resort this summer include an updated, extra wet version of Splash Mountain – also known as Splash Mountain Get Wet MAX – a variety of water splash spots in Toontown, and the return of Aquatopia’s wet course at Tokyo DisneySea.

Guests can experience Baymax’s Mission Cooldown from July 4 to September 6.