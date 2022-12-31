“Terrifying Nightmare Fuel,” Scariest Disney Offering Ever Made

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have created numerous merchandise lines over the years.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge sells some of the most famous items in both California and Florida Park. Guests can handmake their very own lightsaber and droid. The Disneyland website describes the lightsaber experience as follows:

“Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

Disney is also well-known for Mickey Mouse ears.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary introduced a handful of new Mickey Mouse ears to the 2022 collection.

One of these included a navy pair of ears covered in jewels with a shiny gold bow in the middle. A limited edition 50th Anniversary headband had bedazzled pink ears and an iridescent bow. This particular pair was on sale for $500 in the Park. A matching Mickey Mouse hat was also released and sold for the same price.

With this long list of merch options, it should be no surprise that Disney has had some merchandise flops too.

A recent TikTok brought one of the most horrendous Disney creations back to the surface. Check it out below.

This Disney War Product is Creepy AF

In the 1940s, Pearl Harbor was bombed, leading to Walt Disney’s unsettling idea. In hopes of children being less afraid of wearing a gas mask, Walt decided to produce his own. This mask looked like a deranged version of the beloved Mickey Mouse character.

While the mask was meant to be friendly, this creation turned into a product straight from nightmares.

What’s the creepiest Disney merch that you have ever seen? Let us know in the comments.