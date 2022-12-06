“I Would Sell My Soul,” Disney Fans Go Crazy Over New Merch

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have an extensive collection of merchandise for Guests to choose from. However, custom merchandise like a homemade Spaceship Earth that scans your Magic Band can certainly rile up a crowd.

One of Disney’s most popular items is a hand-built lightsaber from Savi’s Workshop. Savi’s Workshop is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Orlando. Here, Star Wars fans can walk away with a lightsaber in their chosen color, made with their own hands. Disney encourages fans to join in the fun with the following description:

“Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order!

Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

There are plenty of other memorabilia options available for Guests at the Parks. Third parties offer plenty of merch too. Online shops like Etsy and eBay stay loaded with custom shirts, cups, pins, and more.

TikTok vendors have recently flooded the online marketplace as well. One particular TikToker has received a lot of praise for his handmade Spaceship Earth diorama. Check out the video below.

In the video, a Disney fan can be seen reviewing the merchandise. Tiktok user @princesshannan shows the 3D model that scans her Magic Band to display the entire 50th-anniversary lights show. This EPCOT merch has Disney fans going crazy.

One comment read, “I would sell my soul for one.” Another user wrote, “I need to buy this RIGHT NOW!”

If you’re interested in purchasing one of these magical Disney scanners, you can take a look at @mycinema135 on TikTok. He sells multiple scanners featuring other rides like The Haunted Mansion and Carousel of Progress.

Which Magic Band scanner would you buy? Let us know in the comments!