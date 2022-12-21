Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, launched a 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2022. The celebration included a new light show on Cinderella Castle in Magic Kindom Park and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

A special 50th Anniversary Parade starring the lovable Mickey Mouse and friends has been incorporated into the fun. Fifty golden Disney characters can be spotted throughout all four Parks, as well.

Brand new treats have also been temporarily added to the food menus of the Parks. One of the most popular snacks is the Hand-Dipped 50th Celebration Mickey’s Premium Bar. This treat resembles a regular Mickey Premium Icecream Bar, but the ears are dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating and sprinkles. You can only find this 50th Anniversary delectable at Drinkwallah in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests can partake in this massive commemoration until March 31, 2023.

There is one more important aspect to “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which was a new line of merchandise. Shirts, bags, lanyards, pins, stuffed animals, cups, Mickey Mouse Ears, and more have all been taken to the shelves.

Mickey Mouse ears have been a favorite Disney Park Guest item throughout the celebration. Several pairs of ears came out, even limited edition ears and hats that initially sold for $500.

One pair of Disney’s ears were glittery and navy. It had a shiny gold bow and jewels covered the ears.

Another set of ears was a blue Loungefly pair. Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Pluto, Daisy, and Minnie all made an appearance on the ears, as well as Cinderella’s Castle in the center of the number 50. A gold sequin bow was used to tie the look together.

While these ears often go out of stock in the Parks, they can still be purchased. Resellers buy these items and up the price on websites like eBay.

This is the case with a pair of Disney’s Mickey ears selling for over $1000. A “Disney Parks 2022 50th Anniversary Luxe EARidescent Castle Mickey Ear Headband,” which was originally $500 in Walt Disney World, is being sold to buyers for an astounding $999.99 plus shipping.

What’s the most expensive Disney item in your collection?