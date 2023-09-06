Disneyland Abandons Attraction, Begins Work on New Location

Disney is doing some work at Avengers Campus in California.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is home to a lot of incredible experiences. However, the newest and shiniest attraction at the resort is Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus is a land that immerses guests into their very own Marvel adventure. Here, guests will encounter some of their favorite Marvel characters, such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther, just to name a few. Located in Disney California Adventure, this land is equipped with two attractions, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Guests can also have a snack at the Ant Man-themed eatery known as Pym Test Kitchen.

Since the land opened in 2022, it has remained relatively the same. However, The Walt Disney Company revealed that a new “E-Ticket” attraction was being worked on for the land.

This third ride was announced last year and was set to feature the MCU’s biggest threat yet, Thanos. However, this announcement came and went, and with just a few images of concept art, it seems like Disney forgot about this attraction altogether. This new attraction seemed even more abandoned after Disney announced that a new gift shop would be coming to the same location where the ride was supposed to be developed.

Now, shortly after announcing this new location, Disney has already made some visible progress. MouseInfo shared a new photo of the location on X (Twitter), which is linked below:

Some visible progress on the new gift shop coming to #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/noMZowInNq — MouseInfo | Disney News and Info (@MouseInfo) September 5, 2023

While small, this indicates Disney is working quickly on this new location. As for the fate of the proposed ride, only time will tell. We really hope to see it open at Avengers Campus in the near future. With Disney D23 just around the corner, it’s very possible that we will get an update on this attraction.

D23 Expo is the Disney Expo Destination, where we learn about movies, shows, and news in Disney media. We also get the details on the newest attractions and updates at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Parks worldwide.

The Gold Member exclusive Destination D23 will be held September 8-10, 2023, at Walt Disney World at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Orlando. This exclusive event is just a short drive for those Disney Gold Members near Tampa, FL., or driving from north Florida areas near Jacksonville, FL.

Have you been to Avengers Campus? What’s your favorite thing to do at Disneyland?