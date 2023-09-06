Major Disney World Theme Park Evacuation Reported

A major location at Walt Disney World Resort was evacuated by both guests and cast members, and shut down.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” guests expect to be able to visit all their favorite locations and enjoy all their favorite attractions. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all have unique vibes and attractions that simply can’t be experienced elsewhere. Of course, that doesn’t mean that everything goes exactly as planned.

Disney cast members play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of guests at Disney theme parks and resorts. While the magic of Disney is all about creating enchanting experiences, safety is the top priority, and cast members are trained to uphold this commitment in various ways.

In the event of an unlikely emergency, Disney cast members do an excellent job of ensuring guest safety. Their extensive training in safety protocols and emergency procedures empowers them to respond swiftly and effectively to any unforeseen situation. Whether it’s guiding guests to designated evacuation routes, assisting in medical emergencies, or providing clear and calm instructions during ride evacuations, cast members prioritize the well-being of visitors above all else. Their dedication to ensuring a safe and magical experience for every guest is a testament to Disney’s commitment to creating a secure and enjoyable environment within its parks and resorts.

At EPCOT, there are plenty of fun and entertainment offerings for guests to enjoy. There are many longstanding attractions that have become fan-favorites, such as Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, and Test Track. In addition, there’s the World Showcase and plenty of interactive experiences at the Disney Park. If that weren’t enough, Disney has added on to the theme park in the last several years, now boasting Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Earlier this week, a strange incident occurred at a popular location at the Disney World theme park.

According to reports, Connections Eatery at EPCOT had to be evacuated by both guests and cast members after a fire alarm began blaring. The location was shut down to guests as an investigation was conducted, and the incident was taken care of. There did not appear to be any smoke or fire around the restaurant, which is great news. In addition, the location is now reopened and is operating as normal.

Connections Eatery is located between Spaceship Earth and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The restaurant, which just opened last year, is part of World Discovery and offers several quick-service options for guests wanting something fast, but also different from the typical quick-service restaurants.

Highlights from the menu include:

French Bistro Burger

Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Brie, Mushrooms and Dijon Mayonnaise

Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Brie, Mushrooms and Dijon Mayonnaise General Tso Chicken Salad

Petite Kale Blend, Broccoli Slaw, Red Bell Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Crispy Wontons, Warm Fried Chicken and General Tso’s Dressing

Petite Kale Blend, Broccoli Slaw, Red Bell Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Crispy Wontons, Warm Fried Chicken and General Tso’s Dressing Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato and Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Blend and Petite Side Salad

The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. each day and closes at 8:55 p.m., five minutes before Park closure each night.

Were you at EPCOT during this incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!