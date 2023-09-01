Incident at Disney World Leads To Entire Area Blocked Off, Guest Transported to Safety

An incident occurred inside a Disney Park as a guest was seen being transported away to safety, and an area was closed off.

Disney Park Incident – Magic Kingdom

According to someone on the subreddit u/WaltDisneyWorld, an incident occurred in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park yesterday evening.

Hope everyone is ok but saw lots of cleaning solutions and towels on the floor.

According to the Reddit user above, someone inside Magic Kingdom Park was taken away on a stretcher, and a significant pathway was blocked off between Jungle Cruise and Casey’s Corner. The comment section provided no immediate answer to the incident other than folks discussing how this “happens all the time.”

Still, it is rather scary that an entire area was blocked off, and Cast Members were seen whipping away some substance on the floor, likely vomit or potentially blood. Another option could be the individual’s bowels, as the person in question did appear to be “an older gentleman.”