Incident at Disney World Leads To Entire Area Blocked Off, Guest Transported to Safety

An incident occurred inside a Disney Park as a guest was seen being transported away to safety, and an area was closed off.
Disney Park Incident – Magic Kingdom
According to someone on the subreddit u/WaltDisneyWorld, an incident occurred in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park yesterday evening.
What happened today in MK? I saw some older gentleman in a stretcher and a large pathway blocked off between jungle cruise and Casey’s.
by u/kreenakrore in WaltDisneyWorld
Hope everyone is ok but saw lots of cleaning solutions and towels on the floor.
According to the Reddit user above, someone inside Magic Kingdom Park was taken away on a stretcher, and a significant pathway was blocked off between Jungle Cruise and Casey’s Corner. The comment section provided no immediate answer to the incident other than folks discussing how this “happens all the time.”
Still, it is rather scary that an entire area was blocked off, and Cast Members were seen whipping away some substance on the floor, likely vomit or potentially blood. Another option could be the individual’s bowels, as the person in question did appear to be “an older gentleman.”
Sadly, incidents like this occur more often than you think, and more than likely, media outlets won’t cover them unless they check out places like social media, where real people go to discuss actual events, news, hobbies, interests, disinterests, and more.
But it’s important to follow any protocols that are given out when an incident like this one takes place in Disney World or any other theme park, for that matter. It’s best to let the professional handle the situation. But if you can assist, follow the correct procedures and instructions.