Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Incident at Disney World Leads To Entire Area Blocked Off, Guest Transported to Safety

Incident at Disney World Leads To Entire Area Blocked Off, Guest Transported to Safety

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Disney's Magic Kingdom photographed during dusk.

Credit: Unsplash - Benjamin Suter

An incident occurred inside a Disney Park as a guest was seen being transported away to safety, and an area was closed off.

Magic Kingdom entrance at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Paul Beattie, Flickr

Related: More Changes Coming to Disney World’s Monorail System

Disney Park Incident – Magic Kingdom

According to someone on the subreddit u/WaltDisneyWorld, an incident occurred in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park yesterday evening.

What happened today in MK? I saw some older gentleman in a stretcher and a large pathway blocked off between jungle cruise and Casey’s.
by u/kreenakrore in WaltDisneyWorld

Hope everyone is ok but saw lots of cleaning solutions and towels on the floor. 

According to the Reddit user above, someone inside Magic Kingdom Park was taken away on a stretcher, and a significant pathway was blocked off between Jungle Cruise and Casey’s Corner. The comment section provided no immediate answer to the incident other than folks discussing how this “happens all the time.”

The Mickey and Walt statue in front of Cinderella's Castle inside Disney's Magic Kingdom
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Related: “Record-Breaking” Weather Leads To Crowd Shortage, Closure in Disney World

Still, it is rather scary that an entire area was blocked off, and Cast Members were seen whipping away some substance on the floor, likely vomit or potentially blood. Another option could be the individual’s bowels, as the person in question did appear to be “an older gentleman.”

Whether you’re a fan or not, Reddit is where people like you go to explore the latest trends, movies, conversations, and news. In today’s online world, platforms like Reddit take the lead, creating a digital space where numerous stories come to life.

Fireworks during the Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party event at Disney's Magic Kingdom park
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Related: Portions of Major Theme Park Underwater After Violent Storms

Sadly, incidents like this occur more often than you think, and more than likely, media outlets won’t cover them unless they check out places like social media, where real people go to discuss actual events, news, hobbies, interests, disinterests, and more.

But it’s important to follow any protocols that are given out when an incident like this one takes place in Disney World or any other theme park, for that matter. It’s best to let the professional handle the situation. But if you can assist, follow the correct procedures and instructions.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney GuestsMagic KingdomWalt Disney WorldWalt Disney World Resort

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!