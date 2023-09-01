More Changes Coming to Disney World’s Monorail System

Some further changes are coming to Disney World’s monorail system.

Disney World and Its Struggling Monorail System

Inside The Magic has been covering the ever-growing Disney World monorail system changes. The system, for lack of a better term, is severely outdated and in need of some significant refurbishments. It would appear that the first wave of refurbishments came through last month into early August. The DTD Monorail station got a fresh, beautiful paint job.

The DTD Monorail station is going to be a nice blue shade now 🩵💙 pic.twitter.com/6aDejIE1Ep — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) August 13, 2023

It is usual for the monorail system to close down for extensive refurbishments now and again, but there is no news yet on a significant closure coming anytime soon, as far as we know. Things could change, so it’s best to be alert and pay attention to the WDW app if you’re going to the parks to enjoy some attractions and food.

Disney’s Green Monorail System to Shut Down for Refurbishments

As announced today, the Monorail Green line will be shut down for refurbishment as new paint jobs, and possibly some other significant fixings are for this monorail. This is part of the refurbishments first announced in 2019.