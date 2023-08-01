Portion of EPCOT Destroyed in Latest Development

EPCOT, which stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, is one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. It was originally conceived by Walt Disney himself and opened its doors to the public on October 1, 1982. Unlike the other Disney Parks, EPCOT’s concept was unique and forward-thinking, aiming to showcase innovation, technology, and global culture.

Over time, the Disney Park has continued to grow and expand.

While it used to be divided into two major lands– World Showcase and Future World– it has now been changed to four distinct neighborhoods in a move that has made a major difference for diehard Disney World fans. These lands include World Showcase, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration, which is set to open later this year.

The World Showcase is a collection of 11 pavilions representing different countries from around the world. Each pavilion is designed to resemble the architecture and culture of its respective country. Countries featured include Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, and Canada. Each pavilion offers unique dining experiences, shopping opportunities, and cultural attractions. Visitors can sample authentic cuisine, watch live performances, and immerse themselves in the traditions of each nation.

World Discovery now features Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, SPaceship Earth, and Mission: SPACE, and World Nature features The Seas with Nemo & Friends, The Land Pavilion, and the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which is set to open later this year.

Throughout the year, EPCOT also hosts various festivals and events that celebrate art, food, and global cultures. The most popular events are the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

However, as these changes have taken place, many fans have shared the belief that EPCOT has lost its original meaning. With added intellectual properties like Frozen (Frozen Ever After), Ratatouille (Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure), Guardians of the Galaxy, and Moana in the coming months, many fans say the Disney Park is being destroyed.

“This does not belong in EPCOT. In fact, this should have maybe been put in at the Poly, since Moana has already thrown up all over it anyway,” one fan said about Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Another fan reported that they believe the Park had “lost its identity.”

“Honestly, EPCOT has lost its identity,” they said. “It used to be about innovation and the future. Now, it just seems like any other Disney theme park, just with a big ball in the front.”

EPCOT’s vision has evolved over the years, and it continues to embrace innovation and new technologies while maintaining its commitment to cultural exchange and celebration. The Park remains a place where Guests can learn, explore, and be inspired by the world around them, but there’s no denying that these changes have made a major dent in the previous vibe that the theme park once held.

