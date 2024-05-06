“Disneyland Is Really Going to Hell,” Disappointed Guest Shares Ruined Experience

A family’s experience was ruined when visiting Disneyland Resort, stating that the theme park “is really going to hell.” Do you think they’re right?

For generations, Disneyland Resort has been the birthplace of countless magical memories that millions of families will treasure forever. Unfortunately, several guests have strongly voiced their disappointment at the recent condition of the parks, sparking debate online and dividing audiences.

Such was the case for a family who recently visited Disneyland Resort for the first time since the Southern California theme park reopened in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redditor u/Last_Construction455 recently posted about their disappointing experience when visiting Disneyland Resort for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The user firmly stated that “Disneyland is really going to hell,” igniting debate among fellow Redditors.

The disappointed guest commented that, during their visit, there were “massive lines for everything” and that rides were constantly breaking down, causing longer lines at open attractions. “We’ve had 3 times where we are waiting like 30 minutes and the ride shuts down,” they mentioned.

“There’s no live shows or anything else going on,” they continued. “My kids are getting super annoyed. The new lightning pass is super expensive, the old fast passes were way better.”

Redditors quickly joined the conversation, with several siding with the disappointed guest. U/darkjedidave agreed with them and commented, “Also doesn’t help that 3 big rides are shut down (counting the Matterhorn since it’s only open a few days a week, and the day I went when it was “open” it only operated for under 2 hours).”

U/ZestycloseReserve473 added that guest behavior has gotten worse recently. “And people have simply forgotten common courtesy in public, now you have fist fights and line cutters,” they added, pointing at an increasingly concerning number or incidents reported at the parks.

Redditor u/Anogeissus agreed with other users but added that the Disney Resort’s problem goes beyond guests. “You have always had both of those things. That doesn’t play into the current issues plaguing Disneyland which are mostly operational and managerial issues,” they commented.

However, many users disagreed with the original poster. U/VersaceUpholstery commented that Anaheim recently hosted a DECA conference explaining the larger-than-usual park crowds.

They added, “I really wish they would give people some kind of warning, but they never would do that. I saw a video of the incredicoaster ride line stretching all the way to the entrance of the boardwalk, like right underneath the Pixar pier sign.”

User u/WhatWouldScoobyDoo2 corrected the guest’s statement about the lack of live shows and entertainment at the park. They commented:

“There are live shows every day at the Royal Theater and the Dr. Strange show as well as a parade in each park and the Club Pixar stage entertainment. Plus wandering bands on Main St and in Fantasyland and other smaller performances scattered throughout the parks. I wish they’d use the Hyperion again for something but there’s not NOTHING.”

Do you think your experience has changed during recent visits to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!