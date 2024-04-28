VIDEO: Guests Triggered by Grotesque Scene at Disneyland

A guest recently voiced her outrage after encountering a grotesque scene at Disneyland, criticizing the park’s upkeeping.

As soon as guests cross the bridge under the Disneyland Railroad, they are flooded with nostalgia and overwhelmed by emotion, listening to the sounds of Main Street, U.S.A., enjoying the sights of Walt Disney’s original theme park, and, if they’re lucky, finding Mickey Mouse himself to welcome them.

Part of the magic that makes visiting Disneyland such an emotional experience is its commitment to maintaining some of Walt Disney’s original ideas for the park, including Horse-Drawn Street Cars. The classic transportation offering is one of the most practical (and magical) ways to move around Main Street, U.S.A.

However, the horses pulling these cars may sometimes cause unpleasant scenes for guests. They are animals, after all, and it’s only natural.

Instagram user @apdisneygrandma recently posted a video criticizing Disneyland’s commitment to upkeeping the park for all guests, commenting that they had witnessed a horse relieving itself in Main Street, U.S.A., and that the manure had “been sitting [there] for a hot minute.”

“No one has come to clean it up, and we have already had someone kick it. That’s gross!” said the outraged user. In the caption of her video, she added, “They use to have someone right there to clean up after the animals. Wonder when that changed.” You can click here to see the video.

While the grotesque scene was not something guests would look forward to during their visit, viewers quickly sided against @apdisneygrandma’s opinion. “Why are people always focusing on the negative side?” commented one user. Another added, “Maybe go to a cast member and say something.”

Another user commented, “Relax lady cast members are just employees at the end of the day they likely missed it or are already on the way Disney is generally one of the cleanest places I doubt it was there all that long.”

Disneyland Resort cast members are committed to providing a magical experience for all guests — despite some parkgoers shamelessly breaking theme park rules during their visit. This includes paying close attention to maintaining the park’s cleanliness, and undoubtedly, as one Instagram user pointed out, cast members were on their way to resolve the situation.

Unfortunately, this is not the first unpleasant incident involving one of Disney’s horses. Earlier this year, Instagram user @steamboatphilly shared a viral video of a horse relieving himself in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, shocking and sickening guests around it.

Last year, Inside the Magic reported on how a horse relieved itself at Disney California Adventure, bringing the park’s Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash — which takes place exclusively during the park’s Halloween celebrations — to a complete stop while cast members rushed to mend the incident.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit Disney California Adventure during Oogie Boogie Bash — as the shopping experience for the exclusive event tends to be deemed a disaster — you can see the unique Frightfully Fun Parade through Inside the Magic’s lens in the video below or click here to watch it.

As if that weren’t enough, when Walt Disney World Resort reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure, Magic Kingdom nearly became the stage of a tragedy as Merida’s horse reacted violently to a balloon being tossed by a child and getting caught in its hind legs. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from this incident.

What do you think about this incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!