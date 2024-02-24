VIDEO: Gross Incident Sickens Guests at Disneyland

Guests were sickened as Disneyland Park became the stage of a gross incident. You’ll think twice about sitting on Main Street, U.S.A., on your next visit.

Walt Disney’s original theme park has been the birthplace of countless magical memories for generations of Disney fans since its opening in 1955. Unfortunately, several guests recently witnessed a disgusting incident taking place near Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of Disneyland Park, and will surely think twice before sitting on Main Street, U.S.A, on their next visit.

While Horse-Drawn Street Cars are an icon of the Southern California Disney Resort and one of the most practical (and magical) ways to move around Main Street, U.S.A, the horses pulling these cars may sometimes cause unpleasant scenes for guests. They are animals, after all, and it’s only natural.

Instagram user @steamboatphilly recently captured and shared one of these scenes. The guest recorded one of the horses pulling the iconic cars relieving himself in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, leaving a large puddle of urine in the middle of the road and shocking guests in the background. The guest humorously added a video of late Andre Braugher’s Brooklyn 99 (2013 – 2021) character, Captain Raymond Holt, repeating “Oh. Oh no” at the scene.

The user asked viewers, “You still want to sit and camp out for the fireworks? Lmao.” You can click here to watch the video.

While many viewers were grossed at the incident, several commented that they have witnessed custodial cast members handling similar situations swiftly and meticulously.

“I will say this about Disney…they will clean the s**t outta that floor. All of Disney grounds is pressure washed every single night,” commented one user. Another added, “I once spent an hour watching custodial team run after the horses to clean up messes, then turn around and spot human messes with empty bottles and other trash just thrown on Main Street, my respect for them grew so much.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first unpleasant incident involving one of Disney’s horses. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on how a horse relieved itself at Disney California Adventure, bringing the park’s Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash — which takes place exclusively during the park’s Halloween celebrations — to a complete stop while cast members rushed to mend the incident. Additionally, guests have reported unpleasant accidents involving horse poop in Main Street, U.S.A.

As if that weren’t enough, when Walt Disney World Resort reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure, Magic Kingdom nearly became the stage of a tragedy as Merida’s horse reacted violently to a balloon being tossed by a child and getting caught in its hind legs. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from this incident.

Have you ever witnessed a similar incident? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.