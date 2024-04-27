Florida Completely Ignored Once Again, Disney Fans Outraged

Disney has reignited an age-old debate, sparking outrage among fans while the company snubs Walt Disney World.

Disney fans worldwide are always eager to learn about the latest developments, expansions, and upgrades coming to their favorite Disney Park, whether that be new attractions, characters, immersive lands, or even new theme parks! However, not everyone is happy when the company releases new details about exclusive offerings.

This has been the case for the exclusive Pixar Fest event, officially kicking off today, April 26, at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park. The unique event brings all sorts of exciting experiences to Walt Disney’s original theme park and inadvertently reignites a divisive conversation.

“Be fair to Florida” “Be fair to Florida,” or some form of this sentence is something that constantly pops up on social media whenever Disneyland Resort gets new offerings that haven’t been announced to be coming to Disney World, making Disney fans think that the company has a preference for Southern California over Orlando and frequently sparking outrage online. The most recent trigger for this discussion has been the debut of new characters from George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise making their way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. From Ahsoka Tano to Chopper and General Hera Syndulla, Din Djarin, Grogu, and even the all-new BD-X droids, Disney fans of all ages have voiced their opinions, feeling robbed of the experiences while The Walt Disney Company apparently ignores Florida, failing to release details about these characters arriving to Disney World, if there are any plans to do so in the first place. However, the debate dividing Disney World and Disneyland gained traction before these characters debuted at Anaheim. In 2022, Disney triggered a heated debate online with the debut of multiple characters at Disney California Adventure for Oogie Boogie Bash — Disneyland Resort’s yearly after-hours Halloween event — while Walt Disney World Resort only welcomed Max Goof in his Powerline outfit for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. Clearly, fans were not happy about this abysmal difference. However, it appears that, due to logistics, size of the resort, or any other reason, Disney will continue to debut new offerings at Disneyland Resort before bringing them to Walt Disney World Resort. Other announcements that have prompted the rise of the “Be fair to Florida” debate around Disney Parks have been the return and debut of exclusive Disneyland After Dark events, including Star Wars Nite, Pride Nite, Disney Channel Nite, and Sweethearts’ Nite to mention a few. While Disney World offers after-hours access tickets to its theme parks, the Orlando-based Disney Resort rarely hosts themed events apart from seasonal celebrations. Sadly, Pixar Fest has not been the exception to this divisive discourse. Viewers from the videos we shared above quickly commented how they wished that Ian, Barley, Ember, and Wade would travel to Disney World to meet guests, mentioning that they love their movies. “Cries in WDW,” one user commented. One user boldly claimed that Disney World only “gets crumbs […] compared to any of the other parks.” They added, “Sooo once again why are you not doing anything special at Walt Disney world in Florida! It’s your #1 visited park besides Disneyland which is VERY tiny and almost only locals go to!” Related: Disneyland’s Billion-Dollar Expansion Could Kick off This Summer! While, to many, it would be ideal to see The Walt Disney Company close the gap between Disneyland and Disney World, the differences between both parks make them unique destinations for guests of all ages. Additionally, each Disney Resort is gearing up to develop a series of thrilling updates, bringing new attractions, immersive lands, and more to Disney World and Disneyland. Pixar Fest kicks off at Disneyland Resort Despite these mixed reactions online, Pixar Fest is kicking off today, April 26! The unique event celebrates “friendship and beyond” with colorful décor, themed menu items, commemorative merchandise, and fun experiences for the young and the young at heart at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park. What is Pixar Fest?

Pixar Fest is a limited-time event bringing some of the most beloved Pixar stories like Toy Story, Cars, Soul (2020), Inside Out (2015), and more to life at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! The event is scheduled to run from April 26 through August 4, 2024, bringing fun offerings for everyone at both parks.

Exclusive offers debut at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The highlight of this year’s celebration is the debut of “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” at Disney California Adventure Park. The all-new parade features amazing floats inspired by Pixar films, including Luca, Turning Red, Soul, and more, with many characters from these stories making their first appearance at the parks!

You can see a video of how Walt Disney Imagineers brought this parade to life below, or click here to watch it.

Additionally, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” is set to return to Disneyland Park with some all-new scenes.

What can guests expect when visiting the resort during this event? As if these heart-stirring shows weren’t enough, guests can find character greetings throughout Disneyland Resort, 6 marketplaces in Disney California Adventure Park with tasty menus inspired by Pixar stories (starting May 10, 2024), unique merchandise to commemorate the event, and drinks and treats that will make you sing “Remember Me” with every bite. To add even more fun, guests can enjoy their favorite everyday Pixar park experiences, including Incredicoaster and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Pixar Pier, Cars Land, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage to mention a few.

Would you like to see a similar celebration debut at Walt Disney World Resort? Weigh in on this Disney Parks debate and share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!