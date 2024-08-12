Disney Officially Reboots ‘Star Wars’ After String of Disasters, Removes Sequels From Canon

It isn’t just Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that’s being replaced — now the sequel trilogy is under threat!

The Star Wars sequel trilogy continues to be the most widely hated entry in the franchise — although the Disney+ series The Acolyte (2024) certainly gave it a run for its money.

In fact, Star Wars has had a lot of misfortune in recent years. Even putting the sequels aside, Disney+ shows like The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Ahsoka (2023), and The Acolyte might have collectively done even more damage than the films.

Don’t even get us started on Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

But Disney and Lucasfilm have finally come up with a solution to fix the faraway galaxy — and it all starts with the sequels.

If you ask almost any Star Wars fan what they think of the sequel trilogy, the odds are that their expression will become as twisted as Chancellor Palpatine’s does when his Force lightning rebounds during his desperate battle with Jedi Master Mace Windu (Samuel L Jackson) in the Senate Chambers in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Remains Divisive

Though there are many, one of the biggest issues fans have with the sequels is their portrayal of the iconic character Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). In Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), Luke is found to be in hiding on the remote planet of Ahch-To, where he has spent years living in solitude.

Having long become disenfranchised with the Force after his nephew, Ben Solo (Adam Driver), turned to the dark side and became Kylo Ren, Luke isn’t beaming with hope like he was 40 years earlier, as seen in the original trilogy.

To make matters worse, after using up all his Force powers to project an interplanetary hologram of himself from Ahch-To to Crait to distract Kylo Ren so that the Rebels can escape the First Order, Luke Skywalker dies.

By this point, we’d already lost the legacy character Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) — killed by his own son, Ben/Kylo — and in the third and final film, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is also killed off.

Those are just some of the many reasons why many fans detest the sequels.

Will Lucasfilm Remove the Sequels From Canon?

Another huge point of criticism is the total lack of direction. All the setup in The Force Awakens is completely abandoned in The Last Jedi in favor of cheap “gotcha” moments, and The Rise of Skywalker amounts to nothing more than damage control over its divisive 2017 predecessor.

For the last five years, countless Star Wars fans have been hoping and praying that Disney and Lucasfilm will eventually “reset” or “rewrite” the sequels using the increasingly popular Multiverse method.

Many of us expected to see the Disney+ series Ahsoka (2023) lean into this concept, creating the perfect segue to remove the three sequels from canon, but, unfortunately, it did anything but. But now, those fans are finally about to get their wish. Well, sort of.

The upcoming four-part miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (2024) revolves around a young character named Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) who discovers an ancient, powerful relic called the “Cornerstone”, which ends up completely “rewriting” Star Wars history.

“When you removed the Cornerstone, you created a new galaxy,” Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan) tells Sig in the new teaser. “Every person and every world will be different.”

Of course, like all previous LEGO Star Wars installments, Rebuild the Galaxy is a parody, and it’s hardly the first of its kind to explore the Star Wars Multiverse — which seems to only exist on the LEGO side of the faraway galaxy. But what looks particularly fun about this new miniseries is how much fun it pokes at the sequel trilogy.

Mark Hamill Returns to Star Wars With Several Other Actors

Mark Hamill reprises his role as a sequel-era version of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the upcoming series. But he’s not the same Luke from those films.

“Let me see if I have this right. In your galaxy, my dad is mostly evil until he turns good for, like, five minutes and then dies. My own nephew betrays me and kills most of my best friends, and I spend decades alone until I use the Force so hard that it kills me?!” he says in the new teaser without taking a breath.

For the first time in Star Wars history, the franchise also brings the popular “Darth Jar Jar theory” to life, with Ahmed Best reprising his role as the Gungan warrior, albeit this time in Sith form.

But Hamill and Best aren’t the only Star Wars veterans making a return — Rebuild the Galaxy also sees Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, and Kelly Marie Tran, who reprise their roles as Lando Calrissian, Jannah, C-3PO, and Rose Tico, respectively.

Watch the new trailer from Star Wars YouTube below:

Unfortunately, Disney and Lucasfilm will never remove the sequels from main Star Wars canon, but it seems the LEGO side of things has hit reset for the purpose of this new miniseries.

And who knows — maybe we’ll eventually see the Cornerstone appear in the main timeline.

Either way, we can’t wait to watch this new series poke fun at those three films. But, to tell you the truth, the new teaser had us at “X-Wing Tie Fighters” and “Ewok bounty hunters”.

Per StarWars.com, here’s the description for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy:

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on September 13 on Disney+.

The voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

