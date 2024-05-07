Fans React as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Prequel Trilogy Hero Is a Sith Lord

Somehow, Darth Jar Jar has returned to Star Wars.

Star Wars has seen countless Sith Lords rise and fall throughout its extensive timeline. Though many have long occupied the franchise’s “extended universe” (now dubbed “Star Wars Legends“), it was George Lucas’ prequel trilogy that opened the floodgates for more dark-siders beyond Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) to enter the fold.

The Many Sith Lords of Star Wars

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) gave us Darth Maul (Ray Park) and Star Wars: Episode I — Attack of the Clones (2005) introduced Count Dooku/Darth Tyranus (Christopher Lee), while Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) was pulling the strings all along, as “revealed” in Star Wars: Episode I — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The prequel trilogy films, which collectively grossed over $2.5B worldwide against their combined $343M budget, paved the way for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, first as a 2D-animated miniseries in 2003 — the same year Attack of the Clones was released in theaters — and then as a 3D-animated theatrical movie in 2008, which, in that same year, led to the television series of the same name.

The long-running series that spanned seven seasons saw the return of beloved prequel trilogy characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Padmé Amidala (Catherine Taber), Mace Windu (Terence C Carson), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Master Yoda (Tom Kane). It brought back the Sith Lords, too, like Maul (Sam Witwer) and Dooku (Corey Burton), while giving us some new ones in Asajj Ventress and Savage Opress.

But it also saw the return of Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), the most hated character in the Star Wars franchise.

For many Star Wars fans, perhaps nearly all of them, the bumbling Gungan warrior, who seemingly wields “luck-sensitive” abilities (though yet to be officially termed and canonized), was the real bone of contention for The Phantom Menace, despite the many other problems that plagued the film (and its sequels). In a sense, Jar Jar became a place to go where one could unleash their anger toward the trilogy-opener and avoid turning to the dark side.

Sadly, many turned to the dark side anyway (despite Yoda’s stark warning about anger), giving Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) a run for his money by inexcusably aiming their contempt for Jar Jar at the character’s motion-capture and voice actor Ahmed Best (many also hurled abuse at The Phantom Menace‘s then-young Anakin Skywalker actor Jake Lloyd, who has since suffered from mental health problems).

With time, Jar Jar Binks has become marginally more palatable. Perhaps The Clone Wars helped, as it did with many otherwise negative aspects of the three prequel films. Let it be said that he’s no less annoying in the series, but perhaps the best medicine is over-exposure. But what really contributed toward keeping the once-reviled character in fans’ good books all these years is a popular Star Wars fan theory that probably holds more stock than most.

The “Darth Jar Jar” Theory

Is Jar Jar Binks a Sith Lord?

The “Darth Jar Jar” theory suggests that Jar Jar Binks is actually among those mean Force-wielding villains such as Maul, Dooku, and Sidious. A Sith Lord hiding in plain sight, or a Wampa in Bantha clothing, if you will (the latter is more fitting). Allegedly, George Lucas had plans for Jar Jar to be revealed as a Sith in Attack of the Clones or Revenge of the Sith, but the fans’ negative response to the character led to a course correction in those two films, which saw his screentime massively reduced.

There are countless videos on YouTube that present scenes from The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones as “evidence,” claiming that the Gungan’s ability to attract slapstick like some sort of comedy magnet is nothing more than a façade to deflect suspicion. Interestingly, he can be seen acting (potentially) suspicious on many occasions, whether it’s seemingly performing subtle Jedi Mind Tricks on others or looking oddly pleased after helping Sheev Palpatine to secure “emergency powers” at the Galactic Senate on Coruscant.

The theory also notes Jar Jar’s unfailing ability to be a flailing buffoon — a harmless Gungan trait or standard Sith athleticism?

Now, after nearly 20 years, Star Wars has finally answered the question as to whether or not Jar Jar Binks is indeed a Sith Lord in disguise. Well, sort of.

To mark the 25th anniversary between Lucasfilm and LEGO Group (this year also marks twenty-five years since The Phantom Menace), the two mega-brands have joined forces once again to piece together yet another LEGO Star Wars special. But the trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (2024) features a pretty big surprise. Yes, it’s Darth Jar Jar.

Watch the trailer below, per the official Star Wars YouTube channel:

While none of the LEGO Star Wars content is considered canon, it’s still fun to see Ahmed Best return to the role to indulge a long-standing fan theory (it turns out that the upcoming LEGO special is the project Best was referring to in his cryptic social media post earlier this year). However, Best has already returned to Star Wars since hanging up the Gungan attire by playing Jedi Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The upcoming special also sees the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Are there any more surprises in store? Let’s hope so, but we think Darth Jar Jar is more than enough.

Per StarWars.com, here’s the description for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy:

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on September 13 on Disney+.

The voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

