‘Sith’ Jar Jar Binks Potentially Making Official ‘Star Wars’ Debut

Ahmed Best, known for playing the controversial Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks, announced his return to the beloved franchise, signaling speculation that Binks could return.

Ahmed Best Confirms Return to ‘Star Wars’ in New Speculative Social Media Post

Ahmed Best shared a new social media post signaling and confirming his return to the Star Wars franchise after playing the role of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Master Beq) in season three of The Mandalorian (2019). But could this mean the official debut of the long-awaited “Sith” Jar Jar Binks theory?

The Jar Jar Binks actor is a big Star Wars fan and has been seen in rooms with Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and George Lucas, showing just how much the masters of the cinematic universe love him. Best has even shown up to previous Star Wars celebration events, showing his commitment to furthering his Star Wars prequel trilogy despite controversy surrounding his character, which appeared in Star Wars Episode I, Star Wars Episode II, and Star Wars Episode III.

Ahmed Best reveals he is working on a new Star Wars project. “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.” pic.twitter.com/XnnkJ77gA5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 28, 2024

The American actor took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself engaged in what appears to be motion capture work for an undisclosed project. Alongside the image, Best penned the caption, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” indicating his return to the project.

He included hashtags for his two characters, Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq, and keywords such as “Jedi” and “Sithlord.” Additionally, Best incorporated a hashtag for Activision and shared an image of the Activision logo on a wall via his Instagram Stories.

Despite the intriguing clues, Best left fans speculating about the nature of his involvement, offering no further details. Speculation suggests that if Best is at the Activision offices, he may be working on a video game project. However, whether he will reprise his previous roles or portray a new character remains uncertain.

Of particular interest is the inclusion of the hashtag “sithlord,” sparking speculation among fans. This could potentially allude to the long-standing fan theory that Jar Jar Binks is, in fact, a hidden Sith Lord. Best’s reference to this theory has led to speculation that it may finally come to fruition in the project he is involved in.

The actor’s reemergence in the franchise coincides with the upcoming 25th anniversary of Ahmed Best’s debut portrayal of Jar Jar Binks. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Phantom Menace will return to theaters this year’s May 4 weekend as part of the commemoration. The film holds significance as the inaugural appearance of Jar Jar Binks, a character who initially faced substantial criticism from critics and fans alike.

Following the backlash surrounding Jar Jar Binks’ portrayal, the character’s prominence in the subsequent sequels was notably reduced. Ahmed Best later revealed the toll the hostile reception had taken on him, disclosing feelings of depression. However, he has since hinted at his willingness to revisit the character, demonstrating a newfound openness to embrace the polarizing figure again.

Last year, in an interview with The Guardian, Best expressed openness to the possibility of a Jar Jar Binks return, stating, ‘I would never say never.’ He emphasized that he feels Jar Jar’s story was never fully concluded. However, Best admitted being more intrigued by his Jedi character, Kelleran Beq. He shared his desire to delve deeper into Beq’s narrative, expressing enthusiasm for a potential Star Wars martial arts series akin to a “Jedi John Wick.”

Do you think a Sith Jar Jar Binks is on the way?