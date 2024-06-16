“Offensive” Pirates of the Caribbean Updated at Last, New Disney Character Added

A new character joined the swashbuckling crew of Disneyland Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The historic boat ride attracted increased scrutiny in recent months after some guests found its themes offensive and outdated.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most world-renowned Disney Parks attractions, with unique versions at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. Though decades old, Walt Disney Imagineers have spent recent years bringing the boat ride into the modern era.

It started in the mid-2000s when Imagineering retrofitted Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics into the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. A few years later, they changed the sexist bride auction scene at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, turning the female animatronics into pirates running a stolen goods auction.

Even with modern changes, some guests aren’t interested in keeping Pirates of the Caribbean around. One Disney Park guest noted that she felt “ogled” by the male animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” she said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Despite overwhelming love for Pirates of the Caribbean, some fans worry about the ride’s longevity. As the attraction breaks down more frequently, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have removed some of its presence in the Disney parks.

Last month, Disneyland Park premiered its updated Fantasmic! show, which closed after a fire in 2023. A pirate ship scene that once featured Captain Jack Sparrow returned to its original form, instead featuring Peter Pan (1953).

Magic Kingdom Park just closed Tortuga Tavern, a restaurant inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean. Though Imagineers are allegedly working on a Pirates of the Caribbean bar, Imagineers haven’t provided any updates on its construction.

Last week, a Disneyland Park guest noticed a Disney character now resides on Pirates of the Caribbean. Kayla Williams (@kaylawilliams010 on TikTok) spotted a Star Wars Grogu figure in a small window of a large pirate ship on the attraction:

Disney Parks fans loved the addition.

“He didn’t choose that life the pirates life chose him 🥺,” @scootapootin wrote.

Grogu isn’t likely to last long, as Imagineers regularly return to Disney Parks attractions to fix any minor changes guests or cast members make.

“Someone probably lost it in the water, and they got it and put it up there,” @rklf001 explained.

What updates, if any, should Imagineers make to Pirates of the Caribbean? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments.