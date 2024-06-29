Confirmed: Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Changes Forever, Officially Enters New Era

Disney’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is undergoing changes, with the ride facing significant alterations that will affect guest’s overall experience.

Pirates of the Caribbean is arguably one of Disney’s most popular and famous attractions. This dark ride has all the hallmarks of a classic Disney theme park ride, featuring incredible practical effects, dozens of animatronics, a great soundtrack, and an engrossing story. The ride even features a few thrills, plunging guests down a small drop.

The very first iteration of Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland in California in 1967, instantly becoming the park’s most popular attraction. Several years later, a second version of the ride opened in Florida’s Magic Kingdom.

Today, a version of Pirates of the Caribbean can be found all over the world, including at places like Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Each one of these versions features its own unique twists, but the essence of Disney’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean remains the same, even across the seven seas.

However, certain versions of this attraction have undergone significant changes in recent years, with Disneyland Paris heavily altering its pirate attraction.

Disneyland Paris’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean has undergone a lot of changes recently, with the resort upgrading this attraction in a variety of ways. The actual ride itself underwent a refurbishment recently, which targeted the internals of the ride.

However, the resort has also added Pirates of the Caribbean to its Premier Access, a paid service that lets guests skip the standby queue. This service is similar to Disney Genie+ in the States, letting users plan out their day and purchase line-skipping passes for real money.

This change has been quite controversial for Disneyland Paris, with Pirates of the Caribbean being one of the resort’s most popular attractions.

Now, the resort is debuting the new queue for Pirates of the Caribbean, removing the old turnstile separators. Disneyphile, a popular Disneyland Paris news source shared this update on Twittter/X.

First change in the Pirates of the Caribbean queue: the disappearance of the old turnstile separators.

Premier changement dans la file d’attente Pirates of the Caribbean : la disparition des anciens séparateurs en tourniquets. pic.twitter.com/EUG4Eno8Tl — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) June 21, 2024

This change ushers in a new era for the ride, forever changing the way guests interact and experience the ride and its queue.

Other changes to the attraction include alterations to the final Jack Sparrow animatronic at the end of the ride, as well as a wide range of upgrades throughout the attraction.

The entire suite of Disney parks, especially the Magic Kingdom in Florida, have followed suit and are all undergoing some substantial changes.

This decades-old park is in the middle of one of its most transformational periods, with guests watching as multiple new rides open up and fan-favorite attractions close. This summer, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open, ushering in a new age for Magic Kingdom. This ride replaces the park’s iconic Splash Mountain attraction, which closed permanently last year.

Country Bear Musical Jamboree, a new take on Disney’s classic Country Bears show, is also opening this year and will see the bears sing a variety of popular Disney songs.

Disney is expected to make several more announcements about Magic Kingdom later this year during the company’s D23 Expo event, including changes to other parks like Animal Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

