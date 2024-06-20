Fans Hope Missing Effect Returns to Pirates of the Caribbean in Disney World

A missing effect on a legendary Disney ride prompted a discussion among fans about what “makes or breaks” immersion in a theme park.

This missing effect was shut off years ago, but fans still long for it to return to the Magic Kingdom.

Related: Disney Extends Life for Soon-To-Close Land, Demolition Dates Unclear

While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic and famous attractions, few rides compare to Disney’s classic Pirates of the Caribbean.

This swashbuckling dark ride opened at the Magic Kingdom in 1973, quickly becoming one of the park’s most popular attractions. Pirates of the Caribbean already has a rich history inside the Disney theme parks, with the original version opening six years earlier in Disneyland.

These two rides are similar in many ways, but some fans would argue the definitive experience is found on the West Coast. Both offer guests a glimpse into a fictional pirate world, complete with canon fire, drunkenness, and other typical pirate behavior.

However, where the two versions of the ride really differ from one another is within the respective queues.

At Disneyland, guests are taken through an outdoor queue before entering the attraction, where they will see boats make the first turn.

At Disney World, Pirates of the Caribbean’s queue is mostly indoors and is intended to look like an actual settlement from the 1600s. Guests make their way through the dark and damp caverns and pass by all kinds of pirate goodies, like canons, swords, and other weapons.

Guests also pass by skeletons on the way toward their boats, further cementing the somewhat creepy vibes of the attraction’s queue.

Related: Disney World To Prepare for ‘Extremely Rare’ Tropical Hurricane Forming off of the Atlantic Coast

Just before guests make their way around the final turn, they pass by an area deep within the Castillo, which features rooms and a fountain.

This fountain adds a lot of character to this specific room, though it doesn’t feature any real running water.

However, it used to, with one fan pointing out this abandoned effect in a now-viral post on Twitter/X.

Imagine a Pirates of the Caribbean queue where this fountain is still running. We are DEEP into the Castillo by this point. Magic Kingdom Guests today never even notice it. But it was one of a hundred tiny details that created an aura of believability to Pirates at Disney World

Imagine a Pirates of the Caribbean queue where this fountain is still running. We are DEEP into the Castillo by this point. Magic Kingdom Guests today never even notice it. But it was one of a hundred tiny details that created an aura of believability to Pirates at Disney World. pic.twitter.com/JKxLpgJcKf — Parkeology (@Parkeology) June 17, 2024

Related: Guests Corrected by Disney Princess Over Controversial Incident

This post sparked a discussion among fans, with some arguing that these little details are what makes the Disney theme parks so special and magical in the first place.

Twitter/X user Annie said, “The magic of Disney is in the details. The higher ups don’t seem to care about the details any more & that is a big mistake. Take away that and you get an amusement park. I always used to take my time & meander just to look for the magic.”

I’ve said it before. The magic of Disney is in the details. The higher ups don’t seem to care about the details any more & that is a big mistake. Take away that and you get an amusement park. I always used to take my time & meander just to look for the magic — Annie (@anneaustin59) June 17, 2024

Jon Martin said, “I’ve said this many times, but the perfect Pirates is this queue with the Disneyland ride.”

I’ve said this many times, but the perfect Pirates is this queue with the Disneyland ride.

I’ve said this many times, but the perfect Pirates is this queue with the Disneyland ride. — Jon Martin (@jjomartin78) June 17, 2024

Twitter/X user Progress City Hobo called the fountain a waste, saying, “I can’t like this enough. What a waste.”

I can’t like this enough. What a waste. — Progress City Hobo (@adawgbite4you) June 18, 2024

User Doc said that these small details are crucial to the Disney theme park experience. “Small details are so overlooked. Every attraction is a story.”

Small details are so over looked. Every attraction is a story. — Doc ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🎙️🇺🇸 (@DrTigger) June 17, 2024

It’s unclear what will eventually become of this fountain, but it’s undeniable that little effects like running water really do add to the overall atmosphere of the Disney theme parks.

Across all four Florida theme parks, as well as Disneyland in California, small details and effects like this now-defunct fountain make the parks feel special.

Several small details can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, like the key hidden under the mat at MuppetVision 3D.

Other “magical” details at the Disney theme parks include the secret ingredients found inside Disney’s DINOSAUR attraction at Animal Kingdom.

What’s your favorite small detail inside the Disney parks?