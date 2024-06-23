Could Universal Finally Trigger Disney’s Villain Land?

In August 2019, Universal announced that it was building a fourth park at the Universal Orlando Resort. The resort already had Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, and now, it would have EPIC Universe. Since the announcement, Universal has been working incredibly hard, and EPIC Universe is set to open next year. It is just one more step Universal is taking to catch up to its nearby neighbor, Walt Disney World.

In the time it has taken Universal to build Epic Universe, it took Disney nearly the same amount of time to build TRON: Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom. While Disney is still at the top of the theme park food chain — especially in Florida — Universal is quickly catching up. Some even think that Universal might even surpass Disney if Disney doesn’t buckle down and put in a lot more effort.

On June 20, Universal revealed a new look at the area of Epic Universe that will be known as Dark Universe. It will be an entire land dedicated to classic monsters like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Bride of Frankenstein. There will be excitingly terrifying rollercoasters, eerie creeps around every corner, and enough spooks to chill you to the bone.

In addition to Dark Universe, Epic Universe will have four other lands. Guests will first enter Celestial Park, which will lead them to all the other worlds — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk; and Dark Universe

Fans were freaking out over the Dark Universe reveal and have been praising Universal’s creativity ever since. It really should have Disney shaking in their boots. And it should signal one big thing to Disney.

Now would be the PERFECT time for Disney to build a villain-themed land.

It seems that, for years, Disney fans have been begging for a land dedicated to its villains. While a lot of people love Disney princesses, it seems that just as many, if not more, love villains just as much. And Disney is constantly coming out with new merchandise featuring villains like Ursula, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Dr. Facilier.

So, why not build an entire land where guests can enjoy all that the villains have to offer?

One thing that Universal Orlando definitely has over Disney is its appeal to older guests who love thrill rides. So, Disney could use this villain land to create rides that cater to a little bit of an older audience. The rides could be a little more thrilling, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, since guests have shown they love them.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that Disney wants to lean more into its IP because it has proven successful. So, why not lean into it in a villainous way? Build us Maleficent’s castle. Build us Ursula’s cave. Build us Dr. Facilier’s voodoo shop. Build us the Queen of Hearts Castle. We want it all!

Iger has also said that Disney plans on investing $17 billion into its Florida theme park, and it recently got the approval needed to go ahead and begin working on that investment. The plan is for Disney to expand the Magic Kingdom beyond Big Thunder Mountain, and even build a fifth theme park. If even one of those plans goes through, then a villain land could absolutely happen.

A more intense and darker land themed after our favorite villains could prove that Disney is listening and that they are invested in competing with Universal. For years, Disney has been able to rest on its laurels, but Universal is determined to take them down, and if Disney doesn’t step up in a big way, that could happen sooner rather than later.

Do you think it’s time for Disney to build a villain-themed land? Let us know in the comments!