It’s become no secret that a Disney vacation is a very expensive experience. People travel to Disney theme parks from all over the world, so between airfare, hotel, food, park tickets, and extras like merchandise, thousands of dollars can easily be spent.

However, Disney does try to help guests with all different budgets find something that works for them. There are a ton of hotels that offer great amenities, and different discounts are offered on various hotel rooms throughout the year.

Many parents dream of taking their kids to the theme parks to experience that Disney magic. A new study even revealed that parents will happily take on thousands of dollars in debt if it means that their children can spend time with Mickey Mouse.

But it appears that some parents are taking the monetary stress of a Disney vacation out on the people who deserve it the least — the very children they wanted to experience the parks.

In a recent Reddit thread, the Original Poster asked about the “most insane” things people have overheard at the parks.

While some commented on kids asking about when the trip would be fun or threatening to poop on their parents, one person’s comment sparked a sad thread.

I heard a mother scary calm explaining to her son how he was ruining their vacation that she sacrificed and worked overtime to be able to afford.

This one comment opened the floodgates, with some people feeling really awful about a child being blamed for “ruining” a vacation, especially if the child is just acting like a kid. While we always want our kids to act like perfect angels, that is just not realistic.

This actually breaks my heart.