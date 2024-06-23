It’s become no secret that a Disney vacation is a very expensive experience. People travel to Disney theme parks from all over the world, so between airfare, hotel, food, park tickets, and extras like merchandise, thousands of dollars can easily be spent.
However, Disney does try to help guests with all different budgets find something that works for them. There are a ton of hotels that offer great amenities, and different discounts are offered on various hotel rooms throughout the year.
Many parents dream of taking their kids to the theme parks to experience that Disney magic. A new study even revealed that parents will happily take on thousands of dollars in debt if it means that their children can spend time with Mickey Mouse.
But it appears that some parents are taking the monetary stress of a Disney vacation out on the people who deserve it the least — the very children they wanted to experience the parks.
In a recent Reddit thread, the Original Poster asked about the “most insane” things people have overheard at the parks.
While some commented on kids asking about when the trip would be fun or threatening to poop on their parents, one person’s comment sparked a sad thread.
I heard a mother scary calm explaining to her son how he was ruining their vacation that she sacrificed and worked overtime to be able to afford.
This one comment opened the floodgates, with some people feeling really awful about a child being blamed for “ruining” a vacation, especially if the child is just acting like a kid. While we always want our kids to act like perfect angels, that is just not realistic.
This actually breaks my heart.
I used to work on cruise ships and the sheer amount of parents who would complain their kids were “ruining” their vacation simply by doing normal kid shit…
Also, we’d have kids who would say like well dad wanted to keep me for spring break but mom said we had to come with her and her new bf….and then the kids would literally be in the kids club the entire time.
I think it’s so inappropriate for parents to put the burden of how much they spent on a child. Teaching them to be appreciative and teaching them the value of money. Sure. But to explain they’re ruining your trip and it was expensive. Wrong.
Of course, there were some who felt that the parent was in the right, needing to give the kids some perspective. While they acknowledged the overload of a Disney vacation, they still thought that it doesn’t give kids the right to act poorly.
I respect this. It’s a huge financial commitment if you’re flying to Disneyland for a vacation. The locals who go frequently may not understand the sacrifices some families make to visit. It’s a forever memory vacation and your 6 year old doesn’t understand why they can’t just go back to hotel and swim or play on their iPad. Attention spans get zapped waiting in line and sometimes kids need real talk to get perspective.
Others noted that, even though you want to get as much as possible out of a Disney vacation, that doesn’t mean that you should push their kids beyond their limit. Not letting kids take a break during the day is a great way to ensure a meltdown at some point.
Agreed! Obviously the tone is important and I think it’s terrible when parents push their kids to their limit and then wonder why they’re too tired to function. AND I think so many kids in the park behave in bratty and terrible ways, whining about why they can’t buy a third souvenir in an hour and fighting with their siblings. To go to Disneyland is a huge privilege and kids should be aware of that.
If you are planning on taking a Disney vacation sometime in the near future, it’s important to think about exactly what you would like to do. If you don’t think you will be able to do everything in the time you are there, make a list of priorities. Consider if Disney Genie+ is right for you and your family. Genie+ is an especially good choice if you are traveling to Disneyland Resort.
And remember, if you are traveling with kids, they need a break. If they go from rope drop to fireworks, they won’t last very long. A quick trip back to your hotel in the middle of the day could make all the difference. Let them enjoy the quiet and air conditioning, take a nap, or even go for a swim in the hotel pool.
Disney vacations are not only expensive but also exhausting. Even adults can get nervous and lose their temper once in a while. But with enough breaks and relaxation, they can be much more enjoyable.
Do you think parents should complain about the cost of a Disney trip to their kids? Let us know in the comments!