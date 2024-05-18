Disney’s Expansion Project Reveals Next Steps; Team Pinpoints Area of Interest

Who doesn’t want more Disney parks? Disneyland Forward is a transformative initiative that aims to bring new and exciting experiences to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. This project envisions a significant expansion of the resort, offering guests enhanced entertainment options and immersive attractions while simultaneously revitalizing the surrounding area.

By proposing new lands, theme park attractions, and experiences, Disneyland Forward seeks to create a dynamic and innovative destination that continues to captivate visitors from all around the world. This ambitious undertaking reflects Disney’s commitment to creativity, storytelling, and providing magical experiences for guests of all ages.

While a lot of secrecy has shrouded the project since it was announced, we now know a little more about what can be expected. New information even points us in the direction of where Disney may plan to start…

Disneyland Forward Takes Another Step

Through Disneyland Forward, the iconic Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are set to undergo exciting developments that will elevate the overall guest experience and solidify the resort’s position as a premier entertainment destination. With a focus on innovation and imagination, Disneyland Forward represents a new chapter in the storied history of the Disneyland Resort and sets the stage for unforgettable adventures for generations to come.

According to some wording changes made on the website, we now know that Disney California Adventure Park looks to be a target of some major investment from the project. The website for Disneyland Forward features a new message saying:

“With our updated approvals, Disney California Adventure Park could be home to some of Disney’s most technologically advanced, immersive and cutting-edge entertainment, taking cues from these exciting lands and attractions around the globe for inspiration for the future of Disneyland Park.”

What Will Happen Next?

The website also informs us of some potential themes that the new park area could draw inspiration from. Intellectual properties like Tangled, Frozen, and Peter Pan were all name-dropped on this page.

While much still remains a mystery, it is thrilling to see this project take shape in such an awesome way. There is so much to appreciate about this project, and it is thrilling to fantasize about the future of Walt Disney’s first theme park, Disneyland Resort.