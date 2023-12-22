Disneyland Reveals Return of Beloved Entertainment Offerings in 2024

Disneyland officials have revealed a schedule packed with return dates for multiple fan-favorite entertainment offerings in 2024! Let Inside the Magic tell you which ones while you get your Mickey Ears or Minnie Ears ready for a trip to the Golden State!

The Walt Disney Company’s celebration of its centennial has brought unique and wonderful offerings to Disney Parks worldwide, including new fireworks shows and nighttime spectaculars, attractions, photo ops, new costumes for Mickey Mouse and his friends, and an all-new statue of Walt Disney — which recently debuted at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Despite Doubts, Disney World Surprises Everyone With Newest Land

Unfortunately, with Halloween and the holidays stealing the spotlight at Disneyland Resort — and Disney World — some of these offerings had been put on hold indefinitely, as return dates for some parades and fireworks shows commemorating the Disney100 celebrations had not been announced until now.

With the holidays almost upon us, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are gearing up to welcome 2024 in the best way possible, and with that, many fan-favorite entertainment offerings have set return dates to delight guests at day and nighttime.

Related: Disneyland on a Budget, the Best Dates To Visit in 2024

Magic Happens Parade

Starting with daytime entertainment, the fantastic Magic Happens Parade will spark up Main Street, U.S.A, with a unique musical score, stunning floats, and beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films like Moana (2016), Coco (2017), Frozen 2 (2019), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Sword in the Stone (1963), and more!

Of course, Mickey Mouse also appears in this parade with a magical costume.

Related: The Best Viewing Spots for the ‘Magic Happens’ Parade at Disneyland

When did the Magic Happens Parade stop performing at Disneyland? The unique parade — which had already returned to Disneyland Park following an extended cancellation after the COVID-19 pandemic — ceased all performances on October 15, 2023. The temporary pause made way for a small Halloween-themed cavalcade that ran twice a day through the end of October and the holiday spectacular A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which will have its final performances on January 7, 2024.