Disneyland Reveals Return of Beloved Entertainment Offerings in 2024

Disneyland officials have revealed a schedule packed with return dates for multiple fan-favorite entertainment offerings in 2024! Let Inside the Magic tell you which ones while you get your Mickey Ears or Minnie Ears ready for a trip to the Golden State!
The Walt Disney Company’s celebration of its centennial has brought unique and wonderful offerings to Disney Parks worldwide, including new fireworks shows and nighttime spectaculars, attractions, photo ops, new costumes for Mickey Mouse and his friends, and an all-new statue of Walt Disney — which recently debuted at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort.
Unfortunately, with Halloween and the holidays stealing the spotlight at Disneyland Resort — and Disney World — some of these offerings had been put on hold indefinitely, as return dates for some parades and fireworks shows commemorating the Disney100 celebrations had not been announced until now.
With the holidays almost upon us, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are gearing up to welcome 2024 in the best way possible, and with that, many fan-favorite entertainment offerings have set return dates to delight guests at day and nighttime.
Magic Happens Parade
Starting with daytime entertainment, the fantastic Magic Happens Parade will spark up Main Street, U.S.A, with a unique musical score, stunning floats, and beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films like Moana (2016), Coco (2017), Frozen 2 (2019), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Sword in the Stone (1963), and more!
Of course, Mickey Mouse also appears in this parade with a magical costume.
When did the Magic Happens Parade stop performing at Disneyland?
The unique parade — which had already returned to Disneyland Park following an extended cancellation after the COVID-19 pandemic — ceased all performances on October 15, 2023.
The temporary pause made way for a small Halloween-themed cavalcade that ran twice a day through the end of October and the holiday spectacular A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which will have its final performances on January 7, 2024.
Does the parade have a return date?
Yes! While the pause of the Magic Happens Parade was indefinite at first — as no return date was initially announced — Disney recently revealed that the magic-packed daytime spectacular will return to Disneyland Park on February 2, 2024, to continue its performances for the immediate future.
What is Magic Happens Parade?
Disney describes the Magic Happens parade as follows:
Magic Comes to Life
As part of the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort, celebrate the return of this unforgettable spectacle that reminds us you don’t need wings to fly, shooting stars are for wishes and magic doesn’t end at midnight!
With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.
Watch Moana ride the crest of a beautiful wave in her voyager canoe, followed by Coco’s guitar-strumming Miguel joined by his dog Danté and other fantastical spirit animals and behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2 as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven pass by. The parade’s grand finale commemorates memorable moments from Disney classics in an incredible procession that’s not to be missed!
If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park, you can watch the unique daytime spectacular through the lens of Inside the Magic below or by clicking here.
Wondrous Journeys
Wondrous Journeys is an epic celebration of the stories told by Walt Disney Animation studios through the company’s 100 years of wonder. The nighttime spectacular debuted at Disneyland Park on January 27, 2023, as the Disney100 celebrations started at Walt Disney’s original theme park.
When did Wondrous Journeys stop its performances?
Wondrous Journeys had its final performance of 2023 on August 31, making way for “Halloween Screams” during the Halloween season and the “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular this holiday season.
The lack of an official return date for the Disney100 nighttime spectacular announced with this “final performance” made many fans wonder if Wondrous Journeys would return to Disneyland Park in 2024.
Is there a return date for the nighttime spectacular?
Fortunately, the fireworks spectacular celebrating The Walt Disney Company’s centennial finally has a 2024 schedule! Disney just revealed that Wondrous Journeys will return for a special presentation from March 22 through April 14, 2024.
The nighttime show will illuminate the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle and transform Main Street, U.S.A., the façade of “it’s a small world,” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas with lighting effects, customized projections, sparkling fireworks, and more.
What is Wondrous Journeys?
Disney describes Wondrous Journeys as follows:
A Spark of Inspiration
Gaze in wonder as Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. become a marvelous canvas for 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. Thrill as talented artists transform empty pages brimming with possibility into beloved Disney characters and vivid animated worlds awash with magic.
All of this and more is brought to life by soaring music, stunning state-of-the-art projection technology—and on select nights, sensational pyrotechnics!
100 Years in the Making
For over 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives. These films have inspired us to dream bigger, unleash our spirit of adventure, discover the power within—and realize that it’s kind of fun to do the impossible.
Wondrous Journeys is an enchanting celebration of the wishers, dreamers and artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios who have shared their imagination and talents with the world.
Mickey’s Mix Magic
Mickey’s Mix Magic is set to return to Disneyland Park to delight guests with projections, lighting effects, lasers and catchy Disney tunes, creating a family-friendly dance party atmosphere throughout the park.
This high-energy nighttime spectacular will be enhanced with fireworks on select evenings during its return to the Anaheim Disney Resort.
What is this entertainment offering?
Disney describes Mickey’s Mix Magic as follows:
Lasers, Music, Action!
Rock your world at Mickey’s Mix Magic, an extravaganza bursting with magical song tracks, kaleidoscopic projections and exciting lights and lasers guaranteed to electrify your soul!
The scene is set as state-of-the-art projections, lighting and lasers turn Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and the façade of “it’s a small world” into dazzling displays of sight, sound and color.
On select nights, fantastical fireworks will add a pinch more pixie dust to the occasion. Attendees will be catapulted into a fun, family-friendly dance party sure to transform Disneyland Park into one of the greatest celebrations for Mickey and Minnie.
Music to Your (Mouse) Ears
DJ Mickey virtually spins a playlist of remixed Disney tunes, including:
- “It’s a Good Time”
- “I Wanna Be Like You”
- “Ev’rybody Wants To Be A Cat”
- “Friend Like Me”
- “Grim Grinning Ghosts”
- “Un Poco Loco”
- “Let It Go”
- “It’s a Good Time” (Finale)
When will it perform at Disneyland Park?
Mickey’s Mix Magic will return to Disneyland Park on January 8, 2024, and perform through March 21, 2024. The nighttime spectacular will be temporarily suspended but will return with performances from April 15 through April 25, 2024.
Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular
This heartwarming nighttime spectacular is a tribute to the journey of friendship through scenes inspired by several Pixar Animation Studios stories. The show is set to return with some “all-new scenes” as part of the Pixar Fest limited event, with fireworks taking the celebration sky-high on select nights.
When will this nighttime show perform at Disneyland?
Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular is set to return during Pixar Fest, a limited-time event set to bring all sorts of new offerings and surprises to Disneyland Resort. This means the nighttime spectacular will return to the park from April 26 through August 4, 2024.
Other entertainment offerings
Fantasmic! returns to Disneyland
After a tragic accident, several rumors, and an all-new nighttime spectacular temporarily replacing the iconic show, Fantasmic! is finally set to make its triumphant return to Disneyland Park.
Soaring music, dozens of live performers, character appearances, and projections will once again illuminate the Rivers of America starting May 24, 2024.
The beloved nighttime spectacular is set to return with new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, and the replacement of the Pirates of the Caribbean scene in the show.
Entertainment at Disney California Adventure
World of Color — ONE, the nighttime spectacular commemorating the Disney100 celebrations at Disney California Adventure, is set to shut down temporarily in early 2024.
The nighttime spectacular will become temporarily unavailable starting January 8, 2024, for a refurbishment through February 29, 2024, likely setting its return date to Disney California Adventure on March 1, 2024.
And while Disneyland Park will welcome Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular during next year’s Pixar Fest, Disney California Adventure is gearing up for the debut of an all-new parade inspired by beloved Pixar stories called Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! You can read more about this upcoming daytime spectacular by clicking here.
With so much to see and do at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, including new and returning entertainment offerings, we can’t wait to visit the Southern California Disney Resort in 2024!
Are you excited about all the shows returning to Disneyland Park in 2024? Will you visit Walt Disney’s original theme park to enjoy them? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!