Pirates of the Caribbean To Be Removed at Disneyland, Replaced by Peter Pan

Some major changes are headed to Disneyland, “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The Disney theme parks are filled to the brim with amazing and magical experiences, ranging from exhilarating roller coasters to breathtaking and immersive storytelling experiences. However, for a lot of guests, the best and most magical way to end a day at the parks is found within Disney’s impressive collection of live entertainment offerings.

Fantasmic! is by far one of the most iconic, if not the most iconic, nighttime shows at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, bringing thousands of guests together each night for an unforgettable celebration of Disney magic. Guests will find this show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, as well as Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. However, the show has been out of commission for several months following a horrific incident earlier this year.

Fantasmic! closed to guests in April, 2023 after the Maleficent dragon caught on fire. Hundreds of guests were sitting down in their seats, watching the epic nighttime spectacular, when all of a sudden, the dragon figure burst into flames mid-show. An evacuation warning started to play, informing guests that the show was canceled and that all guests should evacuate the area. Thankfully, no one was hurt, that is if you don’t include robots.

The Maleficient dragon animatronic, which was lovingly referred to as “Murphy” by adoring Disneyland fans, was damaged beyond repair. The version of the show is still featured at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Following this tragic news, even more changes are coming for Fantasmic! as we approach its eventual return to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Fantasmic! will soon once again illuminate the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park. As a result of the fire, a brand-new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent will take place. These aren’t all of the changes, however, with the Pirates of the Caribbean scene being removed from the show entirely. In its place will be the return of the iconic “Peter Pan” scene. This was recently confirmed by multiple Disneyland sites.

The Pirates of the Caribbean scene replaced the now-iconic Peter Pan scene several years ago, and we’re super glad to see it return, even if we’re also big fans of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride and movie franchise.

Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland on May 24, 2024, and we could not be more excited to welcome back this legendary show. For more information regarding Fantasmic! at Disneyland, click here.

Are you excited to see Fantasmic! once again?