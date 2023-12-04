‘Little Mermaid’ Star Officially Becomes New Genie

Actor Will Smith has had a long and successful career, with one of his most noted roles coming as Genie in the live-action Aladdin.

Will Smith’s career began as a rapper under the name “The Fresh Prince,” alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff. The duo gained fame with hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime.” However, Will Smith truly rose to stardom with his lead role in the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), showcasing his comedic talent and charismatic screen presence. This success paved the way for his transition to film, where he became one of Hollywood’s most recognized actors.

Some of Smith’s notable early film roles include Independence Day (1996) and Men in Black (1997), solidifying his status as a leading man in blockbuster films. His performances in Ali (2001) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) showcased his dramatic range, earning him critical acclaim and Academy Award nominations, as well.

In 2019, Will Smith took on the iconic role of the Genie in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin (2019), directed by Guy Ritchie. The character of Genie was originally voiced by Robin Williams in the animated version of Aladdin (1992). Smith faced the challenge of stepping into Williams’ shoes and bringing his own unique flair to the role.

Despite initial concerns and comparisons, Will Smith’s portrayal of Genie received praise for his energetic performance, humor, and musical contributions to the film. Smith brought a fresh perspective to the character while paying homage to the beloved original. The film’s success at the box office further solidified Smith’s status as a bankable star with the ability to take on iconic roles. In total, the live-action Aladdin brought in an impressive $1.05 billion at the box office, and this quickly raised questions about what a sequel might look like.

Though Guy Ritchie has shared that he’d love to make a sequel, nothing has happened thus far. After Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap on Chris Rock, there were reports that Disney would not be moving forward with the sequel after all. Other reports shared that Disney would replace Will Smith with a new Genie, rumored to be Dwayne Johnson. Of course, this never came to pass. More recently, Mena Massoud shared that he didn’t believe a sequel would happen. This occurred as Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid (2023) was released.

As we’ve continued to wait and see what might come of the Aladdin franchise, another “Genie” has taken the world by storm. While it’s not related to Disney’s popular franchise, Melissa McCarthy has gone viral for her new movie, aptly titled Genie (2023), where she plays the role of Flora, a magical genie who works to help a man (Paapa Essiedu) win his family back before Christmas.

The movie is currently streaming on Peacock and has performed pretty well in the holiday genre since its release. You can view the trailer below.

Melissa McCarthy, known for her comedic prowess and versatile acting, generated a considerable buzz when her casting as the sea witch Ursula was announced. Ursula, a character originally animated in 1989, is a larger-than-life, cunning villain with a captivating presence. McCarthy’s ability to balance humor and depth in her performances makes her an intriguing choice for this iconic role.

