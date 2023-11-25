Will Smith Joins MCU in Major Casting as Disney’s Studio Fails

Actor Will Smith just might be the firepower that Disney’s Marvel Studios needs to get back on track after a couple of major Marvel Cinematic Universe failures.

Will Smith’s acting career took off with the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), where he played a fictionalized version of himself along with his friend DJ Jazzy Jeff. The show not only showcased his comedic talents but also demonstrated his ability to handle more serious and emotional scenes. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air opened doors for Smith in the film industry.

In the mid-1990s, Will Smith became a box office sensation with a string of blockbuster hits. Films like Independence Day (1996) and Men in Black (1997) solidified his status as a leading man in the action and science fiction genres. He continued his success with movies like Enemy of the State (1998) and Wild Wild West (1999), showcasing his versatility in both action and comedy.

The new millennium brought even greater acclaim for Smith, who earned critical praise and an Academy Award nomination for his role in Ali (2001), where he portrayed boxing legend Muhammad Ali. His ability to embody real-life figures with authenticity demonstrated his acting range. The mid-2000s saw Smith dominating the box office with films like I, Robot (2004) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), the latter earning him another Academy Award nomination. His charismatic performances and box office success continued with movies like Hitch (2005) and I Am Legend (2007).

One of the notable moments in Smith’s career came with the superhero film Hancock (2008), where he played a reluctant and unconventional hero. This film marked his foray into the superhero genre, and opened up the door for him to join the DC Universe playing the character of Deadshot in Suicide Squad (2016).

Now, it seems those roles may have foreshadowed the recent fan art speculation about his potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While everyone on social media has been talking about the drama surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as his children Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and Trey Smith, who have become part of the story, the internet recently erupted with excitement over a piece of viral fan art depicting Will Smith as Blue Marvel, a relatively lesser-known but immensely powerful superhero in the Marvel Comics.

Created by Kevin Grevioux in 2008, Blue Marvel possesses a diverse set of abilities, including superhuman strength, intelligence, energy manipulation, and flight. The fan art, skillfully crafted by Desmond King, reimagines Smith in this superhero role, sparking widespread speculation and enthusiasm.

#MarvelStudios should include a Post Credit scene of Blue Marvel ( Will Smith ) appearance in MCU and also Richard Rider aka NOVA . #TheMarvels #CarolDanvers #MsMarvel #MonicaRambeau #Nickfury #Goose

The concept of Will Smith joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Blue Marvel has captivated fans, envisioning epic battles and unique dynamics that could unfold with a character whose powers rival those of iconic Marvel heroes like the Hulk, Sentry, and Thor. The social media frenzy around this fan art has transformed it from a creative expression into a plausible and eagerly anticipated future scenario.

If Smith were to undertake the role of Blue Marvel, it would undoubtedly be a groundbreaking venture for the actor. The transition from his diverse filmography, encompassing comedy, drama, and action, to a superhero character with such formidable abilities would showcase his versatility once again. The prospect of seeing Smith bring nuance and charm to a character as powerful as Blue Marvel adds an exciting layer to the ongoing evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Will Smith looks to get his career restarted following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes and the backlash that has followed him following the Chris Rock Oscars slap back in 2022, the MCU could absolutely use his star power. Marvel is in the midst of its worst theatrical run in its history, with The Marvels (2023) tanking at the box office, and bringing in a big name like Will Smith could absolutely be one of the answers for Disney and Marvel Studios as they look to move forward.

What do you think of Will Smith in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!