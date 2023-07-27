Dwayne Johnson Takes Over the Role of ‘Aladdin’s’ Genie

Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, continues to be an undefeated icon, bouncing from his role as live-action Maui to Aladdin’s wish-granting genie in a blink.

Dwayne Johnson — or the Rock as many of us know the actor and former WWE professional wrestler — has been one of the most influential and versatile actors of the last few years, starring in movies like Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), Moana (2016), Jumanji (2017), Rampage (2018), Black Adam (2022), and the Fast & Furious franchise, surfing between Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. and other major studios.

Despite having dealt a massive blow denouncing Disney, Johnson is also working on bringing Disney’s Moana to life with a live-action reimagining of the islander story. But playing the demigod Maui in the animated and upcoming live-action reimagining of Moana is not enough for the Rock, as the actor has recently taken the mantle of Aladin’s wish-granting genie.

According to the Rock, the wish-granting project has been on his mind for a couple of years but didn’t come to fruition until recently. “I’ve had some pretty cool jobs in my life,” added Johnson before commenting that this project “just might be the coolest.”

The Rock (@therock) shared the emotional fruition of his genie-inspired surprise on TikTok. “The reason why this is special is because there’s a very special young girl. Her name is Luna Perrone. And I have been following Luna for a couple years now. She is my biggest fan. I’m so honored and grateful. She is my biggest fan. I’m her biggest fan, too,” said the actor before meeting 11-year-old Luna Perrone and her family.

The actor shared the following touching message captioning the video, which you can see below:

“A very special day – finally meeting a very special and strong young girl Luna Luna’s an amazing and inspiring girl who’s been fighting cancer for a few years now. She’s my absolute biggest fan and always wanted to meet me. My team and I set up this big surprise for Luna at one of my fav “DJ spots” @ Hotel Bel Air. Luna thinks she’s having lunch “arranged by The Rock” because unfortunately, “The Rock is out of town” I’ve had some super cool jobs in my life – but being Luna’s waiter just might be the coolest She was in total shock and awe. What a cool moment and I’m honored to finally have met Luna! They say, don’t meet ever meet your heroes, because you’ll be disappointed — well I got to meet my hero and she was AWESOME Stay strong Luna, and we’re all pulling for ya Love,

DJ”

Additionally, Luna’s parents shared more details on Dwayne Johnson’s surprise to their family on Instagram (@luna_perrone), showing a trip to Disneyland Resort and a visit to Hawaii before returning to Florida to continue with Luna’s treatment.

Luna and her family’s interactions with Dwayne started in 2021 when the Rock posted a video thanking Luna for sharing beautiful words with the actor and being “such an inspiration to everyone around you and now to me.” “I am your biggest fan, literally,” continued Johnson before saying he’d find a way to make Luna’s dream come true, sharing his recipe for “the famous Rock pancakes” and finding a way to send her “the famous Rock toast.”

“And I also have some other surprises coming for you too, Luna. Thank you for the beautiful words,” he added. However, it is unclear if the recent trips the girl and her family experienced were a part of the “surprises” Johnson mentioned two years ago.

While Dwayne Johnson won’t be coming to the big screen to play the role of the Genie in Aladdin, the Rock definitely worked some magic to make Luna’s wish come true and finally arrange a meeting between the two, taking the mantle of a real-life genie for the heartwarming surprise.

