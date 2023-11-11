Disney Surprisingly Halts All Performances of Beloved Nighttime Spectacular

In a surprising move, Disney has announced the halt of all performances for a beloved nighttime entertainment offering. Will we see it again?

This year, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating 100 years of wonder with a celebration that has extended throughout the centennial company, from Walt Disney Animation Studios to Disneyland, Disney World, and Disney Parks worldwide, bringing exciting new offerings for the young and the young at heart to enjoy.

The heart of the celebrations has been Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort, bringing new nighttime entertainment offerings, exclusive merchandise, breathtaking decorations, and even new platinum outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Chip, and Dale at the Southern California Disney Resort.

However, Disney has surprisingly announced the halt of a beloved nighttime spectacular, putting the Disney100 celebrations on an apparent hold at the Anaheim-based resort.

World of Color — ONE debuted at Disney California Adventure on January 27, 2023, alongside Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park, when the Disney100 celebrations kicked off at the Anaheim-based Disney Resort. Both nighttime entertainment offerings celebrated 100 years of wonder for The Walt Disney Company, including stories and characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the Star Wars franchise.

Wondrous Journeys ceased all performances at Disneyland Park earlier this year to make way for the seasonal offering of Halloween Screams — which faced an immediate cancellation following an unfortunate accident. And with the holidays coming closer each day, Disneyland Park recently welcomed the “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks Spectacular, which illuminates the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of Walt Disney’s original theme park this holiday season, from November 10, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Following the indefinite halt to performances of Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park, Disney officials have revealed that World of Color — ONE will also cease all its performances in early 2024, putting an end to the Anaheim-based Disney Resort’s nighttime spectaculars to celebrate the Disney100.

Per the official Disneyland Resort website, World of Color — ONE will halt its performances starting January 8, 2024.

Fortunately, this closure will be temporary, as Disneyland officials stated that the nighttime spectacular will undergo a refurbishment through February 29, 2024, likely setting its return date to Disney California Adventure on March 1, 2024.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Disneyland Resort website. Disney officials can modify these dates without notice, extending or shortening the refurbishment as they see fitting or putting the nighttime spectacular on temporal hold, modifying existing shows, or introducing new offerings.

However, Disney has not revealed any official plans to replace World of Color — ONE as of this article’s publishing.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy World of Color — ONE at Disney California Adventure, Disney describes the emotional nighttime spectacular as follows:

A World of Characters

World of Color – ONE celebrates the rich storytelling legacy begun by Walt Disney a century ago, bringing to spectacular life moments from favorite films including The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Star Wars, The Avengers and more. Come experience the first World of Color to feature characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Star Wars and more!

Have you enjoyed World of Color — ONE at Disney California Adventure? Should the show continue to perform at the Southern California theme park? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!