Despite Doubts, Disney World Surprises Everyone With Newest Land

Walt Disney World Resort may have had some doubters when it came to its newest land inside of EPCOT, but it came through in a big way.

It’s been more than five years since the construction walls came up around the center of EPCOT. At the time, Disney promised to deliver a new neighborhood titled World Celebration, but fans obviously were quick to curiosity when it came to what the land would look like when it finally opened.

On December 5, after five years of construction, Walt Disney World Resort officially took down the walls and gave guests a look at what they have been eagerly waiting to see. The reception was stunning. This, of course, coincided with the opening of Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct posted some photos from the opening last night, where we can see that the lights inside of World Celebration synchronize with the lights on Spaceship Earth, which is a really interesting effect to add to the Disney World theme park.

There’s an extended sequence of the signature Spaceship Earth lighting.

As you can see in the photos, these lights are now synched up with Spaceship Earth, and they illuminate whatever colors are being shown on the iconic EPCOT symbol.

In addition to these structures, we can also see from other Tweets that there are ring lights above an area of World Celebration, giving a more modern and futuristic touch to the area.

Ring lights above a section of World Celebration.

Of course, at the centerpiece of World Celebration is the statue of Walt Disney himself. It’s titled “Walt the Dreamer.” In a release announcing the addition of the statue, Disney shared that

“This new statue, entitled “Walt the Dreamer,” represents Walt later in his life when he was dreaming up the overall Florida Project and the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,” the company shared. “He sits with a sense of fulfillment, enjoying the beauty of his realized dream: a park that represents pure optimism and truly celebrates the magic of possibility.”

This new statue of Walt is one of many areas to visit as a part of World Celebration Gardens where guests will be able to relax, unwind, and connect – to EPCOT, to nature and to each other. Each of the gardens found in the center of World Celebration, including Dreamers Point, will connect back to the areas surrounding them, drawing on the architectural legacy of EPCOT, modern lighting elements, and a variety of natural textures.

While there were plenty of doubts from Disney park fans about the new area– especially considering the time it took for it to be constructed– the end result has been one that was well-received by almost everyone who had the chance to visit the land.

Of course, in addition to Spaceship Earth and Dreamers Point in World Celebration, Journey Into Imagination With Figment and the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival are also part of the land.

With World Celebration officially opened, it completes the reimagining of EPCOT, which has been a major undertaking for Disney over the last few years. World Celebration joins World Nature, World Showcase, and World Discovery as the lands located in the Disney World theme park.

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort over the next few weeks, be prepared as Holiday crowds are currently descending upon the theme parks, which also include Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Remember to be courteous and kind to fellow guests and to Disney Cast Members, especially as you’re checking out these new areas that may have more crowds than usual.

